Coming off its third consecutive PIAA Class A title, the Southern Columbia girls soccer team is heading into its 2023 campaign with the same demeanor.
If the Tigers want to win their fourth state championship in a row, then they’ll have to overcome many tough opponents, especially within the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II.
“In all honesty, our expectations really never change, said Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine. “The end of the season is where we want to be and if we work hard and are capable of it, I really see no reason that we can’t be there.”
Southern, which finished with an 18-6-1 record last season, will have to replace a talented senior class that were vital in the Tigers’ championship run.
The Tigers will have to replace last year’s leading scorer in Loren Gehret, who’s currently playing at the Division I level at Monmouth University. Last season, Gehret registered 44 goals and 23 assists for a total of 111 points. Gehret was involved in all five of Southern’s goals in its state championship win against Freedom. Gehret scored four goals and assisted another. In four years, Gehret totaled 139 goals and 76 assists. Gehret is a two-time United Soccer Coaches All-American selection and a three-time Daily Item Player of the Year. Gehret was also recently named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Southern will also have a couple voids in the midfield as Sophie Shadle and Ava Yancoskie are also gone due to graduation. Yancoskie and Shadle scored 12 and nine goals last season, respectively. Shadle is also playing collegiately at Elizabethtown College. Defender Emma Genners is another key loss.
“You gotta be honest with yourself too because to replace a two-time All-American in Loren, that’s almost a once-in-a-lifetime player that comes through your program,” Stine said. “With Sophie and Ava and Emma Genners, it’s there and we have people that can step into those roles. We just have to get their confidence level up, so they realize that they are capable of doing that.”
Despite the losses, the Tigers are also returning a few players who played key roles in last year’s run to the state championship. Peyton Wisloski is returning for her senior season after putting up 11 goals and 12 assists last year. Wisloski will help anchor an experienced midfield that also includes seniors Jadyn Jankowski and Tori Conway and sophomore Kennadie Reamer. Reamer netted 13 goals during her freshman season a year ago.
Goalie Quinn Johnston will have one more year in between the posts for the Tigers. Playing in all 25 games last season, Johnston saved 122 shots while only allowing 48 to get past her. Johnston earned shutouts in six of those games. In the state championship game, Johnston made six saves to help the Tigers secure their third consecutive state title.
“(Johnston’s) confidence level grew last year immensely like you can’t imagine,” Stine said. “She definitely played her best game of the season her last game last year.”
Southern isn’t the only state champion playing in the HAC-II. Central Columbia completed a 25-0 season by winning the 2A state championship last season. The Blue Jays are returning many key players from that squad including leading-scorers Kayla Keefer and Haley Bull, who combined to score 87 goals.
Despite having to contend with two defending state champions, the other HAC-II squads look to make a name for themselves in a loaded conference. Milton is coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons after posting a 12-6 last year. The Black Panthers will return last season’s leading-scorer in Mackenzie Lopez, who totaled 26 goals and six assists. Lopez was also named to the Daily Item’s All-Star team after leading the Black Panthers to a District 4 2A quarterfinal appearance.
Besides Lopez, coach Rod Harris also expects juniors Amelia Gainer, Lilly Batman and Maddi Zeiber to be key contributors to the team. Sophomore Samantha Roarty will also look to make an impact in her second season with the program. The Black Panthers will have to replace Daily Item All-Star goalie Morgan Reiner, who recorded nine shutouts and allowed 19 goals in 20 games as a senior.
“We expect to be pretty competitive amongst the league and district,” Harris said. “We have set our expectations high and the girls are ready to work for it.”
Mifflinburg and Midd-West are both coming off seasons in which each program recorded double-digit wins and made an appearance in the district playoffs.
According to coach Paige Dando, Mifflinburg will heavily lean on its senior class this season. The Wildcats’ seniors are Sarah Fritz, Cailynn Blannard, Lydia DeFacis, Taylor Frederick, Kylei Martin and Kera Moyer. Another member of the Daily Item’s All-Star squad, Fritz was the Wildcats’ leading scorer last season with 28 goals.
“Our seniors are really embracing the leadership roles on the team,” Dando said. “I emphasize senior leadership a lot, relying on their input, ideas and perspectives. They have already stepped into the leading roles in the offseason, so they will definitely continue to cultivate that during the season.”
The Mustangs are also returning a relatively experienced team. Although the Mustangs lost top-scorer Becca Yount due to graduation, senior Rachel Keister, who led the team with 26 points (8 goals and 10 points) will be back. Camryn Pyle, who registered seven goals and three assists, will also return for her senior campaign.
Warrior Run is fresh off a 2022 season in which it finished 9-11 and reached the District 4 Class 2A tournament. The Defenders’ roster only features one senior in forward Amara Bieber, but contains a slew of juniors and sophomore returnees. Bieber and Raygun Lust were the team’s leading scorers with 10 goals apiece last season.
Aside from Bieber and Lust, coach Rob Ryder also expects Maura Woland, Andreanna Bohart, Katie Zaktansky, Callie Ulmer and goalie Addy Ohnmeiss to be key tenets of the Defenders’ 2023 season.
“The team has very strong aspirations to go deeper into playoffs and put more wins on the board,” Ryder said. “Our goals as a team is to raise the level of teamwork as well as individual skills.”
Mount Carmel will look to improve from its 7-11 record from last season under new coach Josh Burns.
In his first season at the helm, Burns expects forward/midfielder Ava Chapman, defender Sydney Reed, midfielder Abby Klokis and goalie AnaGrace Renno to take leadership positions on the team. Chapman, Reed and Renno are seniors while Klokis is entering her junior season. The Red Tornadoes will also see leadership from senior midfielder Kaiden Chikotas, who’s joining the team this season.
“There are some extremely well-coached and skilled programs in our area and on our schedule,” Burns said. “We graduated many skilled seniors last year and have a very young team so we will be asking some inexperienced players to step up and contribute. My expectations lie in setting a foundation for a competitive soccer program year-after-year and I feel that these players are already doing that by their approach on the field and off.”
Bloomsburg, Hughesville and Loyalsock will also compete for the HAC-II crown.