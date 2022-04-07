Southern Columbia returns two of the most gifted track and field athletes in the state from last year’s Class 2A state champion team.
However, there are Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III teams looking to knock off the Tigers this year for the division title since Tigers coach Tom Donlan lost two keys to last year’s championship run — one to graduation and another to early college entry.
Gavin Garcia, who medaled in the 400 meters and helped the 4x100 relay win gold and the 4x400 take silver at states, left school early to enroll at Kent State University, where he will be on scholarship for football. Jake Davis, who was also a member of the two relays, graduated.
Shed no tears for the Tigers, who welcome back a pair of all-state and gold-medal-winning athletes in senior hurdler Jake Rose and junior sprinter Braeden Wisloski.
Rose, who won gold in both hurdles races and claimed a third as part of the championship 4x100, was named the Most Valuable Athlete at the 2A state meet. He has also been an all-state performer indoors, named by the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association in the 60-meter hurdles.
Wisloski, also named all-state, was the 100 dash winner, took second in the 200, and was a member of the first-place 4x100 relay and the runner-up 4x400.
Donlan, whose team swept its dual meets and won the district title as well, said low numbers (37) will make this season more challenging, but added: “There are many quality athletes in those low numbers.”
Southern Columbia’s rival, Mount Carmel, could make a run at the Tigers this season.
Red Tornadoes coach Brian Carnuccio returns all his field athletes from last year, including several district qualifiers from the throws and jumps.
They include district champion shot putter Matt Kelly (who was eighth in the state meet), along with the No. 3 discus thrower and No. 5 discus throwers in Matthew Scicchitano and Michael Farronato. All are juniors.
Senior Mike Keer, junior Kelin Gary and Farronato return as district qualifiers in the javelin.
“Our sprints and relays return a lot of experience from a young group last year, and should make big strides this year,” Carnuccio said.
He noted that senior Pedro Feliciano and junior Garrett Varano are returning district qualifiers in the jumps.
“Our youth and inexperienced athletes from last year will be our strengths this year and moving forward through the season,” Carnuccio said.
He said the main weakness will be a lack of experience with the mid-distance and distance runners.
“We have a young group of runners, with no seniors, and with little experience,” he said, “but as the season goes on, they will get more training and confidence and get better.’’
He added that new distance coach Sherry Romanoski has been doing an outstanding job with the runners.
“We have only five seniors on the team, so leadership is also a weakness,” he added.
Warrior Run has another young group with half of them either freshmen or first-year track athletes.
“However, this young group is showing some promise,” Warrior run coach Shaun Landis said. “They work hard, and they challenge each other on a daily basis.”
Landis, in his 18th season, said that among the athletes whom he will lean on this season are senior Nathan McCormack in the jumps and throws, along with senior throwers Ethan Carper and Nathan Yohn.
“These guys have put a lot of time and effort into throwing, and I look forward to seeing what they do this season,” Landis said.
On the track, he said he will rely on junior Cody Goodspeed to lead the way in the hurdles but a few others who have shown promise are sophomores Judah Kennel and Isaac Butler in the pole vault.
“This season, I feel it may take us a little time to reach our full potential,” Landis said. “I’m excited to see the athletes learn and develop their abilities.
“We may struggle some at the beginning of the season, but I am optimistic that we will find our way and become more and more competitive.”