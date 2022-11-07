Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay, a Southern Columbia grad, was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Haladay finished with nine tackles, including a career-high 3.5 for loss, in the Spartans' 23-15 over No. 16 Illinois.
Saturday marked Halady's seventh straight game with six or more stops.
The Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns the first Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career
He helped spearhead a Spartan defense that posted a goal line stand on the Illini’s opening possession of the game, one of five fourth-down stops that the MSU defense registered on the night, including a season-high three in the red zone
The Spartans held Illinois to 153 yards rushing and 3.26 yards/rush, both second lowest of the season for the Illini, while his 3.5 tackles for loss were part of MSU’s 9.0 total TFLs, matching the team’s season-high for a Big Ten game