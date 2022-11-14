Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row on Monday after he made a career-high 19 tackles in a win over Rutgers.
Haladay, a sophomore from Southern Columbia, made the 19 stops in a 27-21 over Rutgers on Saturday. He recorded the most tackles by a Michigan State player since Eric Smith had 19 stops against Notre Dame in 2004.
One of his tackles was for a three-yard loss.
A freshman All-American last year, Haladay is second in the Big Ten lead with 99 tackles, one behind with Iowa's Jack Campbell. Haladay is 15th nationally in tackles per game