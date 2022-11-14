Rutgers Michigan St Football

Rutgers' Aaron Young, center, is tackled by Michigan State's Cal Haladay, left, and Chester Kimbrough during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 27-21.

Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row on Monday after he made a career-high 19 tackles in a win over Rutgers.

Haladay, a sophomore from Southern Columbia, made the 19 stops in a 27-21 over Rutgers on Saturday. He recorded the most tackles by a Michigan State player since Eric Smith had 19 stops against Notre Dame in 2004.

One of his tackles was for a three-yard loss.

A freshman All-American last year, Haladay is second in the Big Ten lead with 99 tackles, one behind with Iowa's Jack Campbell. Haladay is 15th nationally in tackles per game

