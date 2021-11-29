The Maxwell Football Club announced its Freshman All-Americans on Monday, and Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay earned a spot on the team for his performance for the Spartans.
Haladay, a Southern Columbia graduate and the Tigers' all-time leading tackler, started all 12 regular-season games for one of the most surprising teams in the Big Ten and the nation.
The redshirt freshman ranked third for Michigan State with 85 tackles. He returned an interception for a touchdown against Indiana, forced two fumbles, and recovered another during his first season.
Haladay, a 6-foot-1, 235-pounder, had a career-high 11 tackles, including a half-sack and a fumble recovery in Michigan State's 30-27 win over Penn State on Saturday.
Haladay was one of nine selections from the Big 10 on the all-freshman team, the most of any Power 5 conference.
Ohio State led the team with four selections: quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson, defensive lineman Tyleik Williams and defensive back Denzel Burke.
The University of Iowa had two honorees: offensive lineman Connor Colby and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness.
Braelon Allen of Wisconsin was selected at running back, and Michigan linebacker Junior Colson was also picked from the Big 10.
Maxwell Club Freshman All-America team
Offense
QB: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
RB: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
RB: Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
WR: Xavier Worthy, Texas
WR: Konata Mumpfield, Akron
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL: DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest
OL: Campbell Barrington, BYU
OL: Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OL: Rueben Fatheree, Texas A&M
OL: Connor Colby, Iowa
Defense
DL: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
DL: Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
DL: Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
DL: Josiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina
LB: Cal Haladay, Michigan State
LB: Eric Gentry, Arizona State
LB: Junior Colson, Michigan
DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB: Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M
DB: Denzel Burke, Ohio State
DB: Andrew Mukuba, Clemson