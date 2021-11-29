Michigan St Northwestern Football

Michigan State freshman linebacker Cal Haladay, top, tackles Northwestern wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. during a Sept. 3 game in Evanston, Ill. Haladay is a Southern Columbia graduate.

 Associated Press file photo

The Maxwell Football Club announced its Freshman All-Americans on Monday, and Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay earned a spot on the team for his performance for the Spartans.

Haladay, a Southern Columbia graduate and the Tigers' all-time leading tackler, started all 12 regular-season games for one of the most surprising teams in the Big Ten and the nation.

The redshirt freshman ranked third for Michigan State with 85 tackles. He returned an interception for a touchdown against Indiana, forced two fumbles, and recovered another during his first season.

Haladay, a 6-foot-1, 235-pounder, had a career-high 11 tackles, including a half-sack and a fumble recovery in Michigan State's 30-27 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Haladay was one of nine selections from the Big 10 on the all-freshman team, the most of any Power 5 conference.

Ohio State led the team with four selections: quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson, defensive lineman Tyleik Williams and defensive back Denzel Burke.

The University of Iowa had two honorees: offensive lineman Connor Colby and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness.

Braelon Allen of Wisconsin was selected at running back, and Michigan linebacker Junior Colson was also picked from the Big 10.

Maxwell Club Freshman All-America team 

Offense

QB: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

RB: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

RB: Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

WR: Xavier Worthy, Texas

WR: Konata Mumpfield, Akron

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: DeVonte Gordon, Wake Forest

OL: Campbell Barrington, BYU

OL: Joe Alt, Notre Dame

OL: Rueben Fatheree, Texas A&M

OL: Connor Colby, Iowa

Defense

DL: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

DL: Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

DL: Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

DL: Josiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina

LB: Cal Haladay, Michigan State

LB: Eric Gentry, Arizona State

LB: Junior Colson, Michigan

DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB: Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M

DB: Denzel Burke, Ohio State

DB: Andrew Mukuba, Clemson

