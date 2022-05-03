MANDATA — Brooke Baracavage knocked in four runs, while Alyza Steinhauer and Chloe Mace each knocked in three runs to lead the Wildcats to the TVL victory.
Halifax (10-4 overall 9-4 TVL) had 31 runners reach base in the game.
Aspen Walker doubled as part of three hits and three runs scored for Line Mountain (4-9, 4-7). Brooke Novinger drove in three runs.
Halifax 19, Line Mountain 6
Halifax;540;010;9 — 19-11-1
Line Mountain;002;013;0 — 6-11-5
Mackenzie Sawdey and Brooke Baracavage. Natalie Witmer, Kyleigh Masser (7) and Aspen Walker.
Halifax: Alyza Steinhauer, 3-for-5, 3 runs, 2 triples.
Line Mountain: Aspen Walker, 3-for-4, 3 runs, double; Cassie Laudenslager, 1-for-2, triple; Brooke Novinger, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; Janessa Barwick, 1-for-4, run; Emily Gonsar, 2-for-3, 2 runs, double, RBI.