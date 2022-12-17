MILLERSBURG — A big-second half allowed the Wildcats to pull away in a Tri-Valley League contest. Halifax (2-2) scored 46 points over the final two quarters.
Liam Himmelberger scored 20 points on the strength of five 3-pointers for Halifax. Wyatt Miller added 19 and Wade Gayner 15.
Nick Lepone led Millersburg (3-3, 1-1) with 18 points, while Jayde Kinzer added 10.
Halifax 70, Millersburg 50
Halifax (2-2)
Wyatt Miller 9 0-1 19; Wade Gayner 5 4-8 15; Gage Sturm 2 4-4 9; Liam Himmelberger 7 1-2 20; Justin Zaburak 1 3-7 5; Jacob Penman 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 12-22 70.
3-point goals: Miller, Gayner, Sterm, Himmelberg 5.
Did score: None.
Millersburg (3-3) 50
Isaiah Dyer 3 0-0 7; Nick Lepone 5 0-0 18; Jayden Kizner 4 0-0 10; Waylon Troutman 2 0-0 4; Kerry Forney 1 0-0 2; Donavan Bain 3 1-3 7; Camden Heintzelman 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 1-3 50.
3-point goals: Dyer, Lepone 2, Kizner 2.
Did not score: Brandon Fetterholf, Nolan Schreffler.
Score by quarters
Halifax;11;13;22;24 — 70
Millersburg;14;6;19;11 — 50
JV: Millersburg, 39-38, OT.