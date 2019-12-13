The Daily Item
HALIFAX — Nathan Blasick scored the only bucket in overtime to lift Halifax to a 63-61 Tri-Valley League win over Greenwood on Thursday night.
Greenwood (1-3 overall, 0-2 TVL) built a six-point halftime lead, but Nathan Berger scored 11 of his 13 points in the third quarter for Halifax, which entered the quarter ahead 53-48.
Halifax 63, Greenwood 61, OT
Greenwood (1-2) 61
Avery Morder 7 0-2 18; Thomas Pyle 8 2-4 24; Tyler Sherman 0 1-2 1; Aaron Bolinger 6 0-0 16; Steven Watts 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-8 61.
3-point goals: Pyle 6, Morder 4, Bollinger 4.
Did not score: Brennan Miller.
Halifax (2-0) 63
Judah Miller 2 0-0 4; Nathan Berger 5 0-1 13; Wyatt Miller 3 0-0 7; Nathan Blasick 9 2-4 21; Caden Funk 1 0-0 3; Carey Attiro 6 2-2 15. Totals 26 4-7 63.
3-point goals: Berger 3, Miller, Blasick, Funk, Attiro.
Did not score: Zack Stoneroad.
Greenwood 25 11 12 13 0 — 61
Halifax 17 13 23 8 2 — 63
JV: Greenwood, 38-20.
n Millersburg 72, Susquenita 45
MILLERSBURG — Tate Etzweiler scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Millersburg turned the tide with a huge third quarter in the TVL.
The Indians (4-0 overall, 2-0 TVL) led by three at halftime, then sprinted away with a 25-6 run in the third.
Millersburg 72, Susquenita 45
Susquenita (0-2) 45
Andrew Burgett 1 0-0 3, Adam Carmo 2 0-0 5, Logan Knuth 7 0-0 19, Grant McGuire 2 2-2 6, Mike Kurtz 0 1-2 1, Jimmy Wilson 4 2-4 11. Totals 16 5-8 45.
3-point goals: Knuth 5, Burgett, Carmo, Wilson.
Did not score: Cameron Osbeck, Austin Neiswender, Kile Deibler, Adam Edkin.
Millersburg (4-0, 2-0 TVL) 72
Christian Bingaman 8 0-2 16, Devyn Kintzer 3 2-2 8, Brant Bingaman 4 0-0 8, Kyle Casner 1 0-0 2, Issiah Dyer 1 1-1 3, Jonathon Snyder 4 1-2 9, Aiden Harman 2 0-1 5, Lukas Zimmerman 1 0-1 2, Tate Etzweiler 9 0-0 19. Totals 33 4-9 72.
3-point goals: Etzweiler, Harman.
Did not score: Mason Engle, Hayden Bixler.
Susquenita 18 9 6 12 — 45
Millersburg 13 17 25 17 — 72
JV score: Millersburg 61-41.
n Juniata 46, East Juniata 31
MIFFLINTOWN — Jamie Bailer scored a game-high 18 points, and the Indians overcame a slow start in the TVL.
Juniata (2-3 overall, 2-0 TVL) led 18-12 at halftime, before a 20-6 advantage in the third quarter broke the game open.
Billy Dressler had nine points to lead the Tigers (1-2, 1-1).
Juniata 46, East Juniata 31
East Juniata (1-2) 31
Gannon Ryan 0 3-4 3; Tanner Barth 1 0-0 2; Xavier Clement 1 0-0 2; Evan Reichenbach 1 0-2 2; Brody Powell 0 4-6 4; Logan Wanger 1 1-1 3; Billy Dressler 4 1-3 9; Andrew Hunter 2 0-0 6. Totals 10 9-16 31.
3-point goals: Hunter 2.
Did not score: Ethan Roe, Glenn Erdly, Rowan Smith.
Juniata (2-3) 46
Jacob Condo 3 1-1 9; GG Ortiz 1 1-2 4; Jamie Bailer 4 9-15 18; Jace White 2 1-1 5; Emmanuel O’Donell 1 0-0 2; Max Lauver 1 0-0 3; Jeff Zimmerman 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 12-19 46.
3-point goals: Condo 2, Ortiz, Bailer, Lauver, Zimmerman.
Did not score: Logan Kehler, Evan Leach, Bogey Baker.
East Juniata 4 8 6 13 — 31
Juniata 2 16 20 8 — 46
n Millville 57,
Meadowbrook Christian 27
MILLVILLE — Will Holdren scored 24 points to lead the Quakers to the nonleague win.
Nevin Carrier, Jacob Reed and Ashton Canelo each scored six points for the Lions (0-4).
Millville 57, Meadowbrook Christian 27
Meadowbrook Christian (0-4) 27
Dillon Stokes 1 1-2 3; Nevin Carrier 2 2-4 6; CJ Carrier 2 0-0 4; Evan Young 1 0-1 2; Jacob Reed 2 0-0 6; Ashton Canelo 2 1-4 6. Totals 10 4-11 27.
3-point goals: Reed 2, Canelo.
Did not score: none.
Millville (2-1) 57
Landon Evans 2 0-3 4; Owen Reichner 2 1-2 6; Eli Klinger 4 0-0 8; Will Holdren 9 4-4 24; Gage Michael 4 0-2 9. Totals 24 5-11 57.
3-point goals: Holdren 2, Reichner, Michael.
Did not score: Cam Laubach, Cole Dewald.
Meadowbrook 8 7 7 4 — 27
Millville 16 20 17 4 — 57