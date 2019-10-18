ELIZABETHVILLE — Halifax built a two-goal halftime lead and held on to defeat Greenwood on Thursday in the Tri-Valley League boys soccer championship game.
Halifax stopped Greenwood’s build for a third straight title with a 2-1 win at Upper Dauphin High School.
Dyson Weaver’s redirect of a corner kick and Payton Latsha’s shot from the left wing had Halifax (18-1) sitting on a 2-0 lead at the break.
Grant Kauffman scored the lone goal for Aaron Anstine’s bunch with some 15 minutes gone in the second half, but the Perry County Wildcats couldn’t find another — although Kauffman plunked the right post with some 10 minutes to go.
“Give them credit,” Anstine said. “I knew at the beginning of the year, if we got here, this was the team we would have to beat. They’re not going to lay down for anybody.”
And Halifax, which fell to Greenwood 3-2 in overtime in last year’s championship game, was determined not to come up short in another TVL title game.
Much more energetic after halftime, Kauffman had Greenwood within one when he popped a shot inside the right post at 55:14. Yet when another Kauffman look glanced off the right post with 10 minutes to go, Greenwood had one last look.
Halifax keeper Ben Anderson had little problem reeling in Glenn Rice’s headball with 4:50 remaining, preserving the Wildcats’ win and setting up a festive celebration.
“It’s been a 365-day adventure with us,” Halifax coach Jeff Kerstetter said. “Once we were done (last season), we deemed it ‘Unfinished Business.’ These kids worked their butts off for me in the offseason, over the summer and we got lucky, because we didn’t have any injuries.”
East Juniata wins girls title
Amara Brubaker rang up three goals, Thea Neimond chipped in two scores and Kierstyn Fogle added one as East Juniata grabbed a 6-2 victory over Juniata in the TVL girls soccer final, which preceded the boys game.
Brianna Henry added three saves for the Tigers (18-1).
Neimond’s second goal squeezed her past Hailey Swartz and put her on the top rung on EJ’s career goal-scoring ladder. Neimond has scored 108 goals, one more than Swartz.
“Nope, not gonna forget it,” Neimond said with a chuckle.
Fogle, who barring injury will supplant Neimond on that same goal-scoring ladder at some point, pocketed the 99th goal of her productive EJ career.
The Pannebakers, Emma and Nylah, connected for Juniata (14-6-0).
Yet despite sending lots of shots at keeper Hailey Kepner (16 saves), the Tigers were unable to cash in first. That honor went to Emma Pannebaker, who was on the spot when Henry had trouble dealing with a cross and coughed up the ball.
One strike later, Juniata led.
What followed, however, was two Brubaker scores and one apiece from Neimond and Fogle as EJ scored four times in 16 minutes, building a 4-1 halftime lead.
Neimond collected her historic goal with 15:57 to play.
“It’s exciting, but I’m just trying not to think about it too much,” Neimond said.
Eventually, all of the Tigers were celebrating a third straight TVL championship and posing for keepsake photos near the team’s bench.
Up next is the District 4 Class A playoffs.
“We can’t wait for postseason and hopefully we can keep going,” EJ coach Val Dressler said.
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
CHAMPIONSHIP
GIRLS
EAST JUNIATA 6, JUNIATA 2
First half
J-Emma Pannebaker, 13:34; EJ-Amara Brubaker, 20:53; EJ-Brubaker (Thea Neimond), 23:39; EJ-Neimond (Kierstyn Fogle), 34:53; EJ-Fogle (Marin Varner), 36:48.
Second half
EJ-Brubaker (Fogle), 42:39; J-Nylah Pannebaker, 59:18; EJ-Neimond, 64:03.
Shots: EJ 21-8. Corners: EJ 3-2. Saves: Juniata 16 (Hailey Kepner); East Juniata 3 (Brianna Henry).
BOYS
HALIFAX 2, GREENWOOD 1
First half
H-Dyson Weaver (Colby Enders), 9:47; H-Payton Latsha (Preston Lebo), 34:42.
Second half
G-Grant Kauffman (Avery Morder), 55:14.
Shots: G 6-5. Corners: G 5-2. Saves: Greenwood 2 (Aaron Bollinger); Halifax 3 (Ben Anderson).