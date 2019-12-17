HALIFAX — Corey Attivo scored at the buzzer to lift Halifax to a 55-53 win over Millersburg in Tri-Valley League boys basketball Monday.
The Indians (5-1, 3-1 TVL) led 24-14 at halftime, but the Wildcats rallied after the break. Nathan Blasick scored a game-high 32 points for Halifax (4-0, 3-0), which trailed 48-46 with 48 seconds left in the fourth quarter before tying the game.
Christian Bingaman scored 21 points for the Indians, who suffered their first loss of the season. Tate Etzweiler added 19 points and 14 rebounds for Millersburg.
The Indians were 5-of-12 from the free-throw line, while the Wildcats shot 8-of-10.
Halifax 55, Millersburg 53, OT
Millersburg (5-1, 3-1) 53
Christian Bingaman 8 1-4 21, Devyn Kintzer 2 0-0 4, Brant Bingaman 3 0-0 6, Jonathon Snyder 0 3-4 3, Tate Etzweiler 9 1-4 19. Totals 22 5-12 53.
3-point goals: C. Bingaman 4.
Did not score: Aiden Harman.
Halifax (4-0, 3-0) 55
Miller 2 2-2 8, Zane Cassell 3 0-0 8, Nathan Blasick 13 5-7 32, Corey Attivo 3 1-1 7. Totals 21 8-10 55.
3-point goals: Miller 2, Cassell 2, Blasick.
Did not score: Nathan Berger, Miller, Zachary Stoneroad, Caden Funk.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 16 8 12 12 5 — 53
Halifax 12 2 17 17 7 — 55