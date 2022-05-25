ANNVILLE — Mackenzie Sawdey scattered four singles, and Brooke Baracavage and Ryley Wilhelm each knocked in two runs as Halifax beat Millersburg, 7-0, on Wednesday to claim the District 3 Class A championship at Lebanon Valley College.
Sawdey retired 17 Millersburg hitters in a row after allowing a one-out single in the first to Mollie Bowman. She finished with four strikeouts and didn't walk a hitter.
Halifax scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings before breaking the game open with a three-run top of the sixth.
Chole Mace and Amyah Lebo each singled with one out for the Wildcats. Baracavage doubled home Mace for a 4-0 lead before Lebo was thrown out at the plate for the second out.
After an error on a bunt, Wilhelm singled home two more runs for a 6-0 advantage.
Halifax (14-6) will face the District 12 champion on June 3 in a play-in game. District 12's championship game is on June 1.
Millersburg finishes it season at 18-3.
District 3 Playoffs
Class A championship game
at Lebanon Valley College, Annville
Halifax 7, Millersburg 0
Halifax;011;013;1 — 7-12-0
Millersburg;000;000;0 — 0-2-1
Mackenzie Sawdey and Brooke Baracavage. Kierstyn Smith and Hayley Baker.
WP: Sawdey; LP: Smith.
Halifax: Alyza Steinhauer, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Abigail Mace, 3-for-4, RBI; Chloe Mace, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Amyah Lebo, 2-for-2; Baracavage, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Ryley Wilhelm, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.