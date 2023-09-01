TURBOTVILLE — Close, but not quite.
That’s the feeling for the Warrior Run football team on Friday night at Defender Stadium, narrowly losing 34-27 to favored Hamburg (2-0) in a non-conference affair.
“I’m disappointed,” said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman whose team fell to 0-2. “The kids played well enough to win the game. I’m proud of the effort in back-to-back weeks.”
The loss comes one week after the Defenders lost a close contest to Muncy, also by seven.
It wasn’t a pretty game by any stretch of the imagination. The Defenders finished the game with minus-6 rushing yards and were flagged 14 times for a total of 141 yards.
“There was a lot of tissues being thrown in the air,” Zechman said. “It seemed like every play. Every time we had a good play, it seemed like there was a flag being thrown."
The two teams combined for a total of 32 penalties, totaling 311 yards.
Hamburg jumped out to a 14-0 lead on a 16-yard touchdown grab by Mason Semmel and a 1-yard TD run by Madden Brandstatter. Meanwhile, the Defenders were struggling to get anything going offensively.
When they finally got their chance to score, it went horribly wrong. The hosts got the ball to the Hamburg 1 before snapping the ball over quarterback Ryan Newton’s head, resulting in a fumble recovered by the Hawks.
Warrior Run’s leading receiver, Sam Hall, went down with an injury in the first half. In his absence, usual secondary receiver Carter Marr exploded, tallying six catches for 202 yards, including a touchdown.
“Carter Marr stepped up and had an incredible game,” Zechman said. “He just stepped up and made some really good plays. He’s a playmaker. I’m happy for him.”
When Sam Hall re-entered the game late into the second quarter, he made his presence known, almost immediately catching a 38-yard touchdown pass thrown by Newton, who was just two yards shy of throwing for 300. The score put the Defenders down 14-7 heading into halftime.
Semmel again found his way into the end zone on the first drive of the second half, this time for a 48-yard connection with quarterback Tyler Shuey. However, it didn’t take long for the Defenders to respond. On the ensuing kickoff, Carter Marr shifted through defenders and took it to the house for an 82-yard kickoff return TD.
Hall found his way into the end zone again a few minutes later, tying the game up at 20. From there, Hamburg finally negotiated some separation, using a pair of scores by Semmel and Shuey to garner a two-score lead.
The Defenders just didn’t quit.
On the first play from scrimmage after the latter touchdown, Newton found Marr for a 59-yard touchdown connection, putting the Defenders back within a single score.
“I’m proud of how we responded multiple times to being down, especially by two touchdowns,” Zechman said. “It was just a great game for people to see. We’re so close to taking that next step.”
After the teams traded punts, Warrior Run found themselves in a critical situation. Down by a single score with under six minutes remaining, they were given the ball in Hamburg territory.
They worked their way down to the 9-yard line, but a low snap on 4th and 3 deflated their chances to tie up the ballgame. Newton recovered, rolled out and attempted a shovel pass which was knocked down by the Hawk defenders.
“We were trying to get a matchup with Sam (Hall) or Carter (Marr),” Zechman said. “We’re gonna get one of the playmakers on the ball. That was the plan. Ryan (Newton) did a great job keeping the play alive going around.”
HAMBURG 34, WARRIOR RUN 27
HAMBURG (2-0);7;7;13;7 – 34
WARRIOR RUN (0-2);0;7;13;7 – 27
First Quarter
H-Tyler Shuey 16 pass to Mason Semmel (Eli Blatt kick), 8:33.
Second Quarter
H-Madden Brandstatter 1 run (Blatt kick), 10:41
WR-Ryan Newton 38 pass to Sam Hall (Carter McCormick kick), 0:58.
Third Quarter
H-Shuey 48 pass to Semmel (2-pt failed), 10:07
WR-Carter Marr 82 kickoff return (McCormick kick), 9:49
WR-Newton 2 pass to Hall (kick blocked), 5:14
H-Shuey 72 pass to Semmel (Blatt kick), 3:36.
Fourth Quarter
H Shuey 3 yard run (Blatt kick), 10:18
WR- Newton 59 pass to Marr (McCormick kick), 9:59;
TEAM STATISTICS
;H;WR
First Downs; 20;13
Rushing Yards;40-124;20-(-6)
Passing Yards;314;298
Passing;15-34-1;13-31-1
Fumbles-lost; 4-1;2-1
Penalties-yards;18-170;14-141
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING- Hamburg: Tyler Shuey 19-92, TD; Madden Brandstatter 10-13, TD; Leland Moore 8-19; Misael Oviedo 3-0. Warrior Run: Colby LeBarron 11-38; Sam Hall 1-2; Thomas Royles 1-1; Ryan Newton 7(-47).
PASSING- Hamburg: Shuey 15-34-1, 314 yards, 4 TDs. Warrior Run: Newton 13-31-1, 298 yards, 3 TDs
RECEIVING- Hamburg: Mason Semmell 4-165, 3 TDs; Alex Bentz 3-57; Cohen Correll 3-22; Ty Werley 2-42; Ethan Horvath 2-13; Daniel Brady 1-15. Warrior Run: Carter Marr 6-202, TD; Hall 6-89, 2 TDs; LeBarron 1-7.