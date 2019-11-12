MINNEAPOLIS — Penn State produced two 100-yard receivers behind 119- and 101-yard performances from receiver KJ Hamler and tight end Pat Freiermuth, respectively, in Saturday's loss that knocked the Lions from the unbeaten ranks.
Both players finished with seven receptions apiece in Penn State’s 31-26 loss to Minnesota (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) on Saturday.
The milestone marked the first time since 2017 that two Penn State pass catchers finished with 100 yards receiving in the same game. DaeSean Hamilton posted 112 yards and a touchdown, while DeAndre Thompkins accumulated 102 yards and a touchdown as Penn State fell to Michigan State 27-24 that year.
Penn State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) quarterback Sean Clifford targeted Hamler 11 times, while Freiermuth accumulated 10 targets.
Hamler now has 739 yards receiving to go with four 100-yard games this season. His 119-yard output is his highest of the season, and it put him just 19 yards shy of tying a career high. Hamler has recorded a catch in 22 consecutive games.
Freiermuth upped his season’s total to 392 yards, which only trails Hamler among Penn State receivers. Freiermuth’s recorded a catch in each of the Nittany Lions’ nine games this year, and his 101 yards against the Golden Gophers are a career high. He extended his reception streak to 21 games.
Despite the stellar numbers by Hamler and Freiermuth, neither was able to score a touchdown. Freiermuth said the scoring in the red zone this year has been one of the team’s strengths.
“I think the whole offense just needs to capitalize more in the red zone,” Freiermuth said. “It’s unacceptable that we got into the red zone that many times and couldn’t score. That’s our M.O., just go in there and score. But we didn’t do that today. We just weren’t executing.”
Career milestone
Penn State running back Journey Brown’s second carry against Minnesota resulted in a 45-yard, first-quarter touchdown run. Brown added a 6-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-carry, 124-yard afternoon.
Brown’s 124 yards rushing were a career high, and he added a 17-yard reception to tally 141 all-purpose yards.
“We called a good play, and I was reading it,” Brown said of his first score of the game. “Kudos to my linemen, of course, and Pat (Freiermuth), and the receivers blocking on the edge. I saw it, and made the guy miss, and I just used my talent and turned up with the speed.”
Brown averaged 8.9 yards per carry against the Golden Gophers, and he’s averaging 6.5 yards per rush this season. Brown leads the Nittany Lions with 421 yards rushing.
Although Brown’s banner day was spoiled by Penn State’s first loss of the year, he said the Nittany Lions have the rest of the season in front of them and will leave the Minnesota loss behind.
“We have Indiana next week, and that’s just that,” Brown said. “We’ll feel this loss just like we do wins. Sunday, we’re going to do what we have to do, and we’re going to forget about this. We’re going to keep moving on to Indiana.”
Streak snapped
Penn State entered Saturday as one of three teams — joining Ohio State and Wisconsin — in the Football Bowl Subdivision that hadn’t allowed a first-quarter touchdown. The Nittany Lions saw their streak snapped when Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan connected with receiver Rashod Bateman for a 66-yard touchdown with 12:54 left in the first quarter. Morgan added another first-quarter score via a 21-yard touchdown pass to receiver Chris Autman-Bell.
Through nine games, the Nittany Lions have outscored opponents 93-17 in the first quarter.
“We knew they were a good football team,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “It’s hard to be undefeated, and with them being undefeated and doing what they’ve been able to do, you’re playing a confident football team on the road who’s undefeated. And they played well enough today to beat us.”