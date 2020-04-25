STATE COLLEGE — Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler became Penn State’s second player to be selected in the 2020 NFL draft when the Denver Broncos nabbed him with the 14th pick in the second round.
Hamler joins Penn State teammate and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (Carolina Panthers) as Friday’s draft selections.
Hamler’s move to Denver reunites him with former Penn State and current Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton.
Hamler posted team-leading receiving numbers during the last two seasons, totaling 1,658 yards receiving to go with 13 touchdowns. Hamler ended his 2018 season with 754 yards and five touchdowns. He posted 904 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.
Penn State utilized Hamler’s talents as a punt and kick returner. He combined to tally 1,258 yards on punt and kick returns over the last two seasons. The Pontiac, Michigan, native posted four 100-yard games last season, and he recorded a catch in each of Penn State’s 13 contests.
Gross-Matos to Panthers
Gross-Matos became the first Penn State player to be selected when the Carolina Panthers drafted the defensive end with the sixth pick of the second round.
The move connects Gross-Matos with first-year Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, a former State College resident who played linebacker at Penn State under Joe Paterno.
Gross-Matos concluded his Penn State career ranked tied for 10th in all-time sacks with 19. He recorded 40 tackles last season, including 15 for a loss. Gross-Matos paced the Nittany Lions’ defense with 9.5 sacks, which ranked seventh among Big Ten defenders last season.
Gross-Matos accumulated 111 total tackles including 37 tackles for loss to go with 19 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 38 games during his Penn State career. The Spotsylvania, Virginia, native emerged as a formidable threat on the defensive line in 2018 during a season in which he tallied career highs in tackles (54) and forced fumbles (two).
Rhule coached Baylor to an 11-3 record during a 2019 season that saw the Bears play in both the Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl. The Panthers went 5-11 last season before parting ways with nine-year head coach Ron Rivera
Robert Windsor (defensive tackle), Cam Brown (linebacker) and John Reid (cornerback) could hear their names called today in rounds 4-7.