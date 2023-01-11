MILLERSBURG — Nick Lepone scored a team-high 22 points, but the Indians couldn't rally in the nonleague loss.
Lepone hit three 3-pointers in the loss.
Hanover 67, Millersburg 51
HANOVER 67
Bucalew 1 2-2 4; Trish 0 2-2 2; Feeser 3 2 0-0 12; Roberts 0 6 0-0 18; Killinger 15 1-5 31. Totals 19 8 5-9 67.
3-points: Feeser 2, Roberts 6.
Did not score: Cassili, Bell, Diaz-Sotos.
MILLERSBURG (7-6) 51
Isaiah Dyer 1 1-2 3; Nick Lepone 4 3 5-5 22; Jayden Kintzer 2 0-2 6; Wylan Troutman 2 0-0 4; Kerry Forney 2 3-3 7; Donovan Bane 1 0-0 2; Camden Heintzeman 2 1 0-1 7. Totals 12 6 9-16 51.
3-point goals: Lepone 3, Heintzelman, Kintzer 2.
Hanover;10;16;23;18 — 67
Millersburg;7;13;17;14 — 51
JV score: Millersburg 48-3