I’ll be the first to admit I was wrong.
I certainly didn’t think we were getting to this point so that in a scant few hours we’d be kicking off the 2020 high school football season.
Now it’s certainly going to be different. I’m not allowed out of the press box at Central Mountian during the football game once I arrive. There won’t be many people in the stands. The team areas on the sidelines will span nearly the entire field to facilitate social distance — which means a spread-out coach.
I promise that’s the last time, I’ll use the spread-out coach line. I used it on the podcast on Wednesday, too. You can still listen to sports editor Kurt Ritzman and me every Wednesday at dailyitem.com on The Daily Item High School Football podcast.
Some teams can’t play this weekend. Mount Carmel and Loyalsock are down because of coronavirus cases at each school, which also means three-time defending Class 2A state champion Southern Columbia isn’t active during the first week, either. The Tigers were supposed to open the season at the Silver Bowl.
Line Mountain’s new league — the Mid-Penn Conference — isn’t starting football games for another two weeks. The Eagles open with Camp Hill on Sept. 25.
South Williamsport is down for two weeks, too, though the Mounties are no longer in the Heartland Athletic Conference, and will compete in the Northern Tier League.
Once piece of good news in the midst of this schedule roulette is that Warrior Run and Muncy will play tonight at Warrior Run. Both teams lost their first-week opponents — the Indians were to open with the Mounties, while the Defenders were to host Loyalsock — but were able to come up with a solution.
Also, I’ve been pretty critical of the HAC, especially last season during the Southern Columbia, Shikellamy, Holy Redeemer and Wyoming Area snafu, but it was a great job by them allowing Muncy and Warrior Run to play.
With both the Northern Tier and HAC both playing in-league-only schedules this season, the leagues made the right decision to let the two schools that are seven miles apart play against each other in a special circumstance.
To be honest, I’ve been very clear most of the summer I’ve been ambivalent about playing fall sports. I was literally torn right down the middle. I’m still wondering if we’re doing the right thing, but I’ve kept my fingers crossed, and we’ve been pretty successful so far, to be quite honest.
The athletes and the coaches have all done a great job of staying safe and following the rules. If we lose this athletics season, it will most likely not come because the athletes were not following the rules.
It’s going to probably come because of an ancillary figure from one of the main outbreaks in our area.
We have to stay safe, and pay attention to the rules. Wear your mask to the games, stay six feet apart, and do your part to make sure these players get to finish their season.
This was a long road, but if you want to watch basketball and wrestling this season live inside a gymnasium, this has to go almost perfectly.
Please stay safe out there everybody.