It’s one of the cliche things I say every year, but man I can’t believe the end of the regular season is already tonight, and I haven’t even taken my daughter trick-or-treating, yet.
From my perspective, once I get back from the beach at the end of July, everything just starts rolling. The previews, which are now a magazine, wrap up, and it’s full-speed ahead until the final team is eliminated, which for the last seven years has come in the state finals — Southern’s won five straight, and made seven straight title games.
So it’s not a surprise that the playoffs kind of sneak up on me every year, especially since there isn’t much meaning in the final week of the season.
With almost everybody getting into the district playoffs, the competition usually only comes in the bottom part of the seeding. If Montoursville beats Loyalsock, it looks like the Warriors should jump back in the four-spot, while Wellsboro and North Penn-Mansfield play tonight and it looks like Wellsboro might have a chance to jump North Penn-Mansfield for the final spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
And looking at the Eastern Conference standings, all of our eligible playoff teams have qualified for the district tournaments or opted not to participate in playoffs this season.
For a 30th football season, I certainly can’t complain. Danville and Mount Carmel give us a great shot at getting a team to Cumberland Valley for the state final for an eighth straight year, and it will be big news if Southern Columbia makes it back after a three-loss regular season. I’d pick the Red Tornadoes in Class 2A, but you can’t count out the Tigers, ever. The last time they lost this many games in the regular season, they bounced back to win the district championship and a game in the state playoffs.
But I think the biggest difference has been parity. Even some of the teams that have struggled this season have put together outstanding efforts. Lewisburg and Shikellamy have combined for three wins so far this season, but haven’t quit in the least.
It’s a familiar spot for the Green Dragons, who faltered early in 2021, but rallied for a playoff berth. Regardless of how they played over the final month of the season, Lewisburg was going to be in the Class 3A playoffs this season. But it’s nice to see the Green Dragons pull off the upset of Bloomsburg last week, and make the Little Brown Jug game tonight much more interesting than it appeared a week ago.
Shikellamy’s effort and heart have been top-notch all season, it’s execution at times has not. But time after time this season, a score will come from a Braves game that will cause people to scrunch up their faces at the P.A. The Selinsgrove game being 7-0 — well, it was much more interesting in Jersey Shore where I was because the score kept being announced as Shikellamy 7-0 — until the fourth quarter and last week’s Mount Carmel score also elicited an audible gasp from the Montoursville crowd.
I wouldn’t be surprised to have the same thing happen this week when Shikellamy faces the Tigers.
I’d also be remiss without mentioning two other rivals that play this week — Milton and Warrior Run. I filled up an entire column about the Black Panthers last week, but what Derrick Zechman and the Defenders have done this season is quite impressive. After dropping their first four games, and giving up more than 70 points in one of them, Warrior Run has had one of the most potent passing offenses in the area.