Count Sophie Rossnock among those backcourt players who has a knack for finding opportunities for her teammates — and knowing when she should be the one to score.
The 5-foot-4 Rossnock has been really productive throughout the past month, as the senior lead guard has played a leading role for a Shamokin unit (13-8) that carries an eight-game winning streak into tonight’s game at Shikellamy.
Rossnock’s efforts also have the surging Indians sitting third in the District 4 Class 4A power rankings that will determine the postseason brackets.
“It’s kind of crazy,” Rossnock admitted. “We started out the season slow; we weren’t together; we weren’t on the same page. Lately, it’s been pretty good.
“We’re back where we need to be for districts. It’s been a big, huge difference for us.”
Rossnock is averaging 11.5 points per game over the past two weeks as part of Shamokin’s sustained run.
“To do good at everything I do, I need to work hard,” Rossnock said.
Well, success on local basketball courts, along with the sparkling GPA (96%) she carries, is why Rossnock is the latest to land The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
Whether Rossnock is uncorking a deep shot from beyond the 3-point arc, knocking down one of her unorthodox yet effective floaters from the lane or hooking up a teammate in space with a crisp pass matters little.
Rossnock is all about making plays — and winning games.
“I know how to handle the ball, set things up and get my teammates open for shots. I know when to shoot, when to drive,” Rossnock said.
“Soph’s play has been extremely consistent over the entire season, but specifically over the last eight games,” Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert said. “She’s been up there as usually one of the two leading scorers, but she’s just an overall player.
“She’s the general on the floor, running the point guard position. When the ball’s in her hands, I’m confident. … She’s contributing in every aspect of the game.”
Looking for something to keep her busy during the winter season, Rossnock didn’t start playing basketball until she reached the seventh grade. Even though she got a late start, Rossnock has been a prime contributor the past two seasons.
“To see how far she’s come from her seventh grade year to now is pretty awesome to see,” Rickert said. “In anything she’s doing, she gives you all she’s got. That goes to the way that she’s been raised and to her personality. … She’ll run through a wall for you.”
Since Rickert’s Indians were denied a state tournament berth when Jersey Shore pocketed a last-second heave in the District 4 Class 4A third-place game last year, that setback has served as fuel for Rossnock and her driven Indians teammates.
“That’s been a big motivator,” Rossnock said. “I play that game over and over in my head. We want to win a lot of games and get as far as we can in districts and states.”
Rossnock’s work at the point on Valley basketball courts probably has been enhanced since she played the attacking midfield role for a Shamokin soccer program that fell to Midd-West in the opening round of the District 4 Class 2A tournament.
Although the fiercely competitive Rossnock has been a fixture in several of Shamokin’s sports programs, she’s not planning on competing at the varsity level once she enrolls at Lock Haven University — but that doesn’t mean athletics will go away.
Rossnock is planning to major in Sports Management, and one day she hopes to work as an athletic director at the college or university level.
“I see it as a different chapter of my life,” Rossnock said. “I feel like I need to get away from (varsity) sports, so I’ll probably just compete in intramurals or at the club level.”
A competitor in Shamokin’s classrooms, Rossnock also takes classes one night a week as a dual-enrollment student at the Luzerne County Community College branch in town. While she’s taking a survey of mathematics course at LCCC right now, Rossnock also has completed three psychology classes during the two years she’s been in the program.
Regardless of her LCCC requirements, Rossnock’s academic load at Shamokin is quite demanding as she’s taking Advanced Placement courses in physics, organic chemistry, anatomy, business law, Spanish, food preparation and probabilities and statistics.
Rossnock also spent last school year taking AP psychology.
In addition to her sporting pursuits, Rossnock has served as Secretary of Shamokin’s Class of 2020 since the beginning of her freshman year. Rossnock also is in her fourth year as a member of her school’s Student Council, the last two as President.
Rossnock also was inducted into Shamokin’s branch of the National Honor Society during her sophomore year. And as part of her community service requirement, she spent time volunteering with The Salvation Army in her hometown.
While she’s been part of Shamokin’s Varsity Club for several years, Rossnock just joined the Environmental Club at her school. And that means she’ll soon be planting trees.
Rossnock also has been part of the Toys for Tots initiative for several years that Rickert’s basketball program is deeply involved in.
These days, however, Rossnock is mostly concerned with catalyzing a balanced Shamokin squad that hopes to enjoy a lengthy postseason stay. And that means a berth in the PIAA’s Class 4A tournament following a chase for District 4 gold.
“That’s a huge thing for us,” Rossnock said. “If everybody’s pitching in, there’s no stopping us.”
“Her role the last eight games has been keeping everybody’s heads in the game,” Rickert added. “Getting big rebounds. Getting a big steal. Running the floor. Running an offense.
“She’s been critical the last eight games with us just being successful and the entire team being battlers. Everything kind of runs through her.”