Kaleb Hause was preparing for the state swimming championships last year when the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the event.
He made sure he wouldn't miss the state meet as a senior at Danville.
"He used not swimming at states and wanting to swim at a Division I college to motivate himself all season to reach his goals," Danville coach Danielle Sticklin said.
Hause placed fifth in the 200 individual medley, and was also seventh in the 100 backstroke at the Class 2A meet this season to earn a pair of state medals before he begins his collegiate swimming career at Canisius in the fall.
“I dropped time in everything, and I’m proud of myself,” Hause said. “It’s just amazing to get to do that.”
That state meet capped a season full of hard work that earned Hause the designation of The Daily Item's Boys Swimmer of the Year.
"It's just his dedication," Sticklin said of Hause's success. "As soon as the community center was open — teams couldn't practice yet — he was working out on his own. ... Throughout the entire season, he swam in the morning and evening. He had goals and worked hard to meet them. It's impressive."
Hause also teamed with his brother, Ryan, Nick DelGotto and Holden Dent for a 13th-place finish in the 200 medley relay at the state meet.
“For my last high school meet ever, I got to swim with my brother,” Kaleb Hause said. “It’s way more fun when there are more people here. Having my teammates here, they are like brothers.”
Sticklin said she expected Hause to reach states in the 200 IM, an event in which he won the District 4 title, but she wasn't sure if he would also qualify in the backstroke. He qualified in both events during his sophomore season.
"I was thrilled. That was just a testament to his hard work," Sticklin said. "The relay making it, that was a really fun surprise."
Kaleb Hause said the Ironmen winning the relay district title was a result of hard work.
“We wanted it and pushed ourselves, and we got rewarded for it,” Kaleb Hause said. “It really helps to have a team that wants to push themselves. We have that this year.”
Each swimmer in the relay posted a personal-best time for his leg, allowing Danville to win at districts by more than four seconds.
“It helps,” Kaleb Hause said. “We all came in ... ready to go. It definitely showed in that relay.”
Next Hause will be headed to Buffalo, New York, to swim for the Golden Griffins as a two-time state medalist.