If there is one thing Shamokin senior Sadie Komara wants people to know about her, it is that she works hard.
Komara was named captain this season for the second year in a row, adding the honor as a senior after earning the honor as a junior, which is unusual for the Indians.
“I worked hard all summer, and I work well with the team. I know how to communicate with them, and I know what needs to be done,” said Komara.
Komara has not only contributed leadership, but plenty of goals as well, as the Indians have started the season 5-0.
“Sadie is a good motivator for the younger girls, and helps by providing direction and encouragement during games and practice,” Shamokin coach Todd Nye said.
Komara’s performance on the field, her academic performance and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
During the first game of the season, Komara scored her 50th career goal.
Scoring 12 goals in the first five games of the season, one might wonder why Komara hadn’t reached the 50-goal milestone sooner.
During her junior season, Komara tore her labrum in her right hip, and had to sit out some games. However, Komara can acknowledge the benefits of her hardship.
“I think I would have got (50 goals) last year, but with (physical therapy) and working with the athletic trainer, it definitely got me stronger,” Komara said, “not just physically, but emotionally. I feel like I have the right mindset now.”
Unfortunately, the labrum injury was not the only setback to Komara’s junior season. Playing soccer with pandemic regulations in place, including wearing a mask and game cancellations was difficult. However, Komara used the time to the team’s advantage.
“We did group chats and video calls some days, so that definitely helped us bond more as a team. I think us not playing together for that good amount of time helped us get to know each other more. I feel like this season is going to be our season to be the best we can be,” said Komara.
Being the best is a trend in Komara’s life.
“She’s led the team in scoring goals all while achieving high marks in the classroom,” said Nye.
Komara has maintained a stellar GPA (97.87%) throughout her high school career.
Komara’s responsibilities and passions extend far off the soccer field. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Environmental Club, Wellness Club and Varsity Club.
In the community, she is a volunteer at her church, the Luzerne County Community College Pantry, and a junior high girls soccer coach. In addition to playing club soccer, Komara is a youth soccer official and assists the athletic trainer.
After graduation, Komara plans to attend Wilkes University to play soccer and major in biology in the pre-physical therapy program.
“My main dream is to be happy, and to enjoy every day like it’s my last,” Komara said, adding staying involved in athletics is a part of that
She said her labrum injury and her exposure to the practice of physical therapy at a young age inspired her to choose this career path, and that she plans to keep soccer in her life forever in some aspect.
“Soccer is my stress relief,” Komara said. “I will go anywhere and do anything with a soccer ball, it doesn’t matter where. It is definitely my life, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.”
Nye added: “Soccer has provided her the opportunity to develop leadership skills and has shown her the benefit of camaraderie and the ability to learn teamwork. These are all things that will help her to not only be successful on the soccer field and in the classroom, but also in life.”
If this season has been any indicator so far, Komara and the Indians have a bright future ahead of them, but continued success will take continued effort.
“I have worked so hard,” Komara said. “I know I keep saying that, but I have actually worked really hard to get to where I am, to be the person and the player that I am.”