As Fiona Finnerty fell behind after dropping the initial set, it appeared she was going to fall to Williamsport’s No. 1 singles player.
Selinsgrove’s top singles player seemed to be on the brink of a loss after falling well behind in the second set, but she won the next point.
Finnerty continued to work, playing it point-by-point to slowly take control of the match. She pushed the pace as the course of the match reversed. Finnerty forced a third set, and then pulled out the win.
“I enjoy any time that I get the chance to go to three sets, but my favorite match was against Williamsport,” Finnerty said. “I had lost the first set, and was down 2-5 in the second, but was able to pull four games in a row without losing one. I then dropped a game, making the set score 6-6, which led to a tiebreaker I won.
“With that set victory, I had the right mindset that let to a match win.”
The match was a perfect example of what made Finnerty so special throughout the season. She led Selinsgrove in many ways. Finnerty was consistent and produced throughout the season as her young teammates followed the examples she set.
Selinsgrove coach Salvador Nobre Veiga said he used the match against Williamsport to challenge his players.
“It takes a very fighter attitude to be able to pull it off,” Veiga said. “I always try to instill that thought with the girls. No matter how you are in a tennis match, you can always come back and just keep playing every point to win.”
It was a highlight Finnerty carried with her throughout a very successful season, which led to her being named The Daily Item’s Girls Tennis Player of the Year. Those moments were important to focus on, as it was a year like no other.
Matches started and stopped, and the schedule changed almost weekly due to the coronavirus pandemic. With all the changes throughout the fall, being able to simply play was a positive for Finnerty.
“I was very excited to play this year,” Finnerty said. “I felt like it was important to play every game like it could be the last one of the season. I enjoy playing the game, so the fact that we got a full season and districts was good news.”
Finnerty earned the No. 4 seed in the District 4 singles tournament. She defeated Mifflinburg’s Destiny Jones 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals. Finnerty also earned a win in the District 4 doubles tournament, teaming with Avery DeFazio.
“I was not sure where my position was going to be on my own team this year,” Finnerty said. “I have very talented teammates such as Avery DeFazio and Emelie Snook. Our friendly competition on our own team pushed us to be our best. I believe that our team’s greatest strength is the challenges that we had from each other.”
Work throughout the season was key, as was being prepared for whenever the season started.
“As the summer began, I was determined to spend as much time as I was able, playing tennis with my friends and teammates,” Finnerty said. “I truly enjoy the game of tennis, and I have a lot of friends that either currently play — or formerly played — for the team. Tennis was the safest activity that we could do while being socially distant, but still being with each other. In this way, I believe that COVID almost encouraged me to spend more time at the court than I might typically have.”
Finnerty’s work throughout the summer helped her deliver a strong season as one of the Valley’s top singles players, winning 80% of her first singles matches. She also made her team better as it collectively earned the No. 7 seed in the District 4 tournament. The Seals were the only Valley squad to reach the team playoffs.
Despite not even knowing if there would be a season at points, Finnerty persevered and put together the best girls tennis season in the Valley.