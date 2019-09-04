The Associated Press
CINCINNATI — Bryce Harper drove in his 100th run with a single, J.T. Realmuto had a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly, and the Philadelphia Phillies won their third in a row Tuesday night, 6-2 over the Cincinnati Reds.
The Phillies began the day 2½ games behind the Cubs for the final NL wild card.
Harper’s fifth-inning single made him the first Phillie since Ryan Howard in 2011 to have 30 homers and 100 RBIs in the same season. Harper hit his 30th homer in the series opener, a 7-1 Phillies win on Monday. The last Phillies outfielder to have 30 homers and 100 RBIs in a season was Pat Burrell in 2005.
Harper’s single also gave him an 11-game hitting streak.
Left-hander Amir Garrett (4-2) walked a pair of batters and gave up Cesar Hernandez’s RBI single that put the Phillies ahead to stay. Realmuto doubled, singled, tied the game 1-1 with a sacrifice fly and scored on Rhys Hoskins’ sacrifice fly. Scott Kingery homered in the ninth.
n Nationals 11, Mets 10
WASHINGTON — Kurt Suzuki capped the largest ninth-inning comeback in Washington history with a game-ending, three-run homer, helping the Nationals score seven runs in its final at-bat to beat New York.
Mets relievers Paul Sewald, Luis Avilan and Edwin Díaz pitched through the meltdown, retiring just one Nationals batter while Washington rallied for its 20th win in 26 games.
New York led 10-4 after scoring five runs in the top of the ninth. Wilson Ramos extended his hitting streak to 26 games and Pete Alonso crushed his 44th homer to put the Mets in position for a win over the current leaders in the NL wild-card hunt.
Mets manager Mickey Callaway lifted reliever Seth Lugo after he pitched a perfect eighth inning. Lugo routinely gets six outs per outing, but Callaway thought the lead was safe enough to go deeper into the bullpen.
Sewald allowed four hits to his five batters, including Trea Turner’s RBI double and Anthony Rendon’s RBI single. Avilan allowed a single to load the bases, and then Díaz (1-7) relieved and allowed a two-run double to pinch-hitter Ryan Zimmerman followed by Suzuki’s blast.
n Marlins 5, Pirates 4, 10 innings
PITTSBURGH — Miguel Rojas hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Garrett Cooper connected in the 10th as Miami rallied, ending its franchise-record 15-game road losing streak.
The Marlins were down to their final out when Rojas homered to center field off Felipe Vazquez, who had just his third blown save in 27 opportunities.
Cooper’s home run, a 444-foot shot to left-center, came with one out off Parker Markel (0-1).
Jose Urena pitched a perfect 10th for his first save of the season and second of his career. He was Miami’s opening day starter this year.
n Cardinals 1, Giants 0
ST. LOUIS — Jack Flaherty pitched one-hit ball over eight innings, Marcell Ozuna homered, and St. Louis — with a fluky foul ball-turned-base hit — beat San Francisco.
Mike Yastrzemski had San Francisco’s only two hits, the first a soft line drive with two outs in the sixth, and the second a single off closer Carlos Martinez in the ninth.
St. Louis only had five hits, including one by Paul DeJong that looked like a trick pool shot. DeJong hit a ball that rolled about 10 feet foul of the first base line before spinning all the way back into fair territory roughly 3/4 of the way to the bag. DeJong raced to first to load the bases with two outs in the first.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 10, Rangers 1
NEW YORK — James Paxton pitched one-hit ball for seven shutout innings, striking out 12 and winning his seventh straight start as New York beat Texas.
Gary Sánchez hit two home runs, Edwin Encarnación added a two-run drive in his return from the injured list, and Didi Gregorius and Brett Gardner also connected. The five homers came a day after Mike Minor and the Texas bullpen ended New York’s streak of 220 games without being shut out.
Paxton (12-6) pitched quickly and began with 4 2/3 hitless innings. The left-hander gave up his only hit when Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a clean single to right field.
Paxton walked one, mixing an effective fastball with a sharp curve he threw 27 times in his 95 pitches. The lefty matched the longest winning streak of his career and his season-high strikeout total.
Sánchez homered in the first and sixth innings as the Yankees won for the seventh time in nine games. The catcher broke his career-high with 34 homers and recorded his 14th career multihomer game.
n Orioles 4, Rays 2
n Rays 2, Orioles 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Austin Meadows homered, seven Tampa Bay relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the playoff-contending Rays blanked Baltimore to split a doubleheader.
The Rays, who began the day with a slight lead atop the AL wild-card race, had their five-game winning streak stopped with a loss in the opener.
The first game of the twinbill was originally scheduled for Wednesday night, but was moved up in advance as a precaution for Hurricane Dorian. The announced crowd was 6,844.
Diego Castillo (3-8), the third pitcher in a bullpen day, allowed one hit over two scoreless innings.
Meadows hit his 26th homer, a solo shot in the fourth. The Rays went up 2-0 in the seventh when Ji-Man Choi’s hit to right bounced over Anthony Santander’s head for a triple.
Ty Blach (1-2) went five innings in his fourth start for Baltimore.
Ruiz’s ninth home run came in the fifth off Rays starter Trevor Richards, driving in Baltimore’s first two runs and tying it at 2.
Santander made it 3-2 in the sixth with his 17th home run off Oliver Drake (3-2).
Travis d’Arnaud’s 16th home run accounted for the two runs off Blach.
n Twins 6, Red Sox 5
BOSTON — Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó connected in the fifth inning to pad Minnesota’s record home run total, and the Twins beat Boston.
Jake Cave added a two-run triple for the Twins, who won for the ninth time in 10 games and improved to 7-1 on a 10-game trip. Minnesota extended its major league record to 271 homers with nearly four weeks left in the season.
Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi homered for the Red Sox, who struggled against a parade of relievers and couldn’t rally all the way back after falling behind 6-0.
n White Sox 6, Indians 5
CLEVELAND — Carlos Carrasco received a standing ovation in his first appearance at Progressive Field since being diagnosed with leukemia, but gave up home runs to James McCann and Eloy Jiménez in the eighth inning that lifted Chicago over Cleveland.
Carrasco entered the game with a 5-2 lead, but gave up a three-run homer to McCann, which was followed by Jiménez’s second homer of the game.
INTERLEAGUE
n Braves 7, Blue Jays 2
ATLANTA — Josh Donaldson doubled and drove in three runs, Mike Foltynewicz pitched five scoreless innings, and streaking Atlanta won its sixth straight game.
Ozzie Albies added an early RBI for the Braves, who are 14-2 since Aug. 16 and 32 games over .500 for the first time since the 2003 team finished 101-61.
Tyler Flowers’ three-run double in the eighth finished off the Blue Jays, who have lost 12 of 15 to fall a season-worst 30 games under .500.
Atlanta heads into an off day Wednesday with a 10-game home winning streak and at least a 6½-game lead in the NL East.
n Brewers 4, Astros 2
MILWAUKEE — Zack Greinke lost his first game since joining Houston, giving up a three-run homer to Eric Thames as Milwaukee beat the Astros for a split of the interleague series.
Greinke (4-1) stumbled for the first time in six starts since being traded from Arizona on July 31st. He allowed four runs on eight hits over six innings. He came in 4-0 in his five previous starts.
n Cubs 6, Mariners 1
CHICAGO — Nicholas Castellanos homered and drove in four runs, and Chicago celebrated the return of Willson Contreras and Ben Zobrist by topping Seattle.
Jon Lester (12-9) escaped three bases-loaded jams while working six innings in his second straight win, helping Chicago stay three games back of NL Central-leading St. Louis. The Cubs also remained 2½ games ahead of Philadelphia for the second NL wild card.
Daniel Vogelbach’s pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth accounted for Seattle’s only run in its fourth loss in five games.