The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on a soggy Saturday night.
Zach Eflin (3-6) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and a Philadelphia bullpen that had blown 22 of 40 save chances coming in held the lead for a change. Bailey Falter, Archie Bradley and Ranger Suárez combined for three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief. Suárez earned his first professional save with a perfect ninth.
Manny Machado hit his 13th homer, a two-run drive. The Padres have lost three straight after winning 11 of 12.
The start was delayed 2 hours, 1 minute due to rain, and the game was stopped by rain for 45 minutes with two outs in the bottom of the fourth.
Philadelphia went ahead 3-2 in the sixth on Harper’s one-out sacrifice fly to deep right off Yu Darvish (7-3) after J.T. Realmuto tripled off the wall in right one batter earlier.
Hoskins added a two-out RBI double to left. Hoskins’ at-bat was extended when first baseman Eric Hosmer lost his foul ball behind the first-base bag in the lights.
A night earlier, the Phillies wasted a 3-0 lead in the ninth, their eight blown save in nine games, before Brad Miller’s winning double. Suárez replaced José Alvarado in the ninth and surrendered Jurickson Profar’s tying, two-run double.
This time, Fernando Tatis Jr. flied out to deep center, Jake Cronenworth struck out and got Machado fouled out to third.
Brewers 11, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as Milwaukee rolled to its 11th straight victory.
It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row.
The five hits — all singles — were a career high for Narváez. Peterson and García each had three of the Brewers’ 16 hits. Christian Yelich scored three times and drew three walks.
Eric Lauer (3-3) allowed one run and four hits in 61/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four.
Rookie Cody Ponce (0-2) lasted just 12/3 innings in his second start of the season. He was tagged for five runs and six hits while walking three and striking out three as the Pirates’ losing streak reached six games.
Marlins 3, Braves 2
ATLANTA — Sandy Alcantara pitched six strong innings, Garrett Cooper homered and drove in two runs, and Miami beat Atlanta.
Alcantara (5-7) walked the first two batters he faced and issued two free passes in the third, but didn’t allow a hit until Ozzie Albies singled with two outs in the third. He gave up one unearned run and five hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
Yimi Garcia earned his 13th save in 16 chances after facing four batters in the ninth.
Kyle Muller (1-2) gave up four hits and three runs in 52/3 innings.
Reds 3, Cubs 2
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto and Tyler Naquin homered and Cincinnati handed Chicago its eighth straight loss.
The Reds’ bullpen pitched four scoreless innings. Ryan Hendrix (4-1), the second of four Cincinnati relievers, got the win. Heath Hembree pitched the ninth for his second save in two days.
Adbert Alzolay (4-8) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings for the Cubs.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tigers 11, White Sox 5
DETROIT — Eric Haase hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer and later cleared the fence for another three-run drive, and Detroit snapped Chicago’s five-game winning streak.
The Tigers trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning when Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Cabrera drew walks from Dallas Keuchel (6-3). Haase hit a sinking liner that bounced past diving center fielder Billy Hamilton and rolled to the wall as the runners circled the bases.
Haase’s inside-the-park homer was the first by a Tigers player since JaCoby Jones hit one last Aug. 10 against the White Sox. The six RBIs were a career-high for Haase, who has four multi-homer games this season.
Tarik Skubal (5-7) lasted five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out six.
Blue Jays 6, Rays 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — George Springer homered for the second straight day, Santiago Espinal hit his first career home run and Toronto beat Tampa Bay.
The Blue Jays won for the 10th time in 13 games. Tampa Bay has lost five straight overall and 10 in a row on the road.
Springer led off the second inning with his fifth homer, going deep on a first-pitch fastball from Shane McClanahan (3-3).
Adam Cimber (2-2) got the win in relief of Ryan Stripling, who allowed one run on two hits and three walks in 52/3 innings.
Royals 6, Twins 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Dozier drove in three runs and Edwards Oliveras hit a two-run shot, helping Kansas City beat Griffin Jax and Minnesota.
Danny Duffy only lasted four innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks, but the Kansas City bullpen was solid for the second straight day.
Kyle Zimmer (4-0) was the first of five relievers who pitched an inning apiece, and Scott Barlow handled the ninth for his fourth save and second in as many games.
Jax (1-1), the first draft pick ever from the Air Force Academy, allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks in his first career start.
Astros 3, Indians 2
CLEVELAND — Jake Odorizzi pitched six strong innings, Carlos Correa and Abraham Toro homered and Houston beat Cleveland, which has lost a season-high five straight.
Odorizzi (3-3) allowed one earned run and four hits while pitching into the seventh.
Ryne Stanek and Cristian Javier worked an inning apiece for Houston before Ryan Pressly picked up his 14th save in 15 chances.
Eli Morgan (1-3) was the third consecutive rookie to start in this four-game series for the Indians.
INTERLEAGUE
Mets 8, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Taijuan Walker dealt, Brandon Nimmo delivered and Mets fans delighted over an easy victory in the Bronx.
All of their “Let’s go Mets!” chants got minimal pushback at this Subway Series opener, what with many Yankees fans sensing this season has already gone off the rails.
Walker took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Nimmo provided a spark in his return from the injured list, and the Mets beat the crosstown Yankees to open a three-game set.
The Mets already led 8-0 when Aaron Judge homered with one out in the sixth to end Walker’s bid for the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season. He was lifted after 5 2/3 innings having allowed two runs, two hits and two walks, striking out five on 106 pitches.
“He’s been like another ace,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “We talk about Jacob deGrom, Taijuan has been like another ace for us.”
The right-hander’s ERA rose slightly to 2.44 during a breakout season after signing a $23 million, three-year free agent contract in February. The Mets are pushing for the 28-year-old to be a first-time All-Star when rosters are revealed Sunday.
“I’m definitely anxious to find out,” Walker said. “But right now, it’s out of my hand.”
Walker (7-3) got a standing ovation as he left from thousands of Mets fans among the season-high crowd of 40,047 at Yankee Stadium — the highest attendance for either New York team since before the coronavirus pandemic.