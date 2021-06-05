the Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper hit a run-scoring single that stopped an 0-for-18 skid in his return from the injured list, Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Saturday.
Harper was in right field and hit third after missing 11 games with a left wrist injury.
“It wasn’t feeling right,” Harper said of his wrist. “It really just wasn’t feeling good when I was swinging or any other activity, really. I feel a lot better.”
He was hit by a pitch in the sixth, taking a Joe Ross slider off the top of his left foot, but remained in the game. Manager Joe Girardi said afterward that Harper might be a little sore on Sunday, but didn’t appear to be significantly hurt.
Harper was hurt on April 28 when a 97 mph fastball from St. Louis’ Genesis Cabrera hit him on the face and then the left wrist. He returned to the lineup after three days off but struggled.
The six-time All-Star and former NL MVP had just one homer and three RBIs in 15 games in May while slashing just .211/.318/.316 with 26 strikeouts in 57 at-bats. The Phillies placed him on the 10-day injured list on May 25 after an 0-for-16 stretch that included 10 strikeouts.
Rhys Hoskins had an RBI for Philadelphia, which won for just the second time in the last six games.
Pirates 8, Marlins 7, 12 inn.
PITTSBURGH — Jacob Stallings hit a game-ending single in the 12th inning that lifted Pittsburgh over Miami and extended the Marlins’ longest losing streak in six years to eight games.
Automatic runner Adam Frazier advanced to third on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ flyout leading off the 12th against Adam Cimber (1-2). Bryan Reynolds was intentionally walked, and Stallings lined a single to center.
Clay Holmes (2-0) pitched a perfect 12th.
Miami has lost eight in a row for the first time since May 15-22, 2015, and has lost nine of 10, dropping a season-low nine games under .500 at 24-33.
Jorge Alfaro had four hits, including a two-run homer in the fifth for the Marlins.
Cardinals 5, Reds 2
ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina left the game in the fourth inning with a bruised knee, and St. Louis lost to Cincinnati, the Cardinals’ fourth straight setback.
The 38-year-old Molina took a foul tip off the bat of Kyle Farmer off his left knee in the fourth inning, Andrew Knizner pinch hit in the bottom half for Molina and made a run-scoring throwing error in the seventh.
Jonathan India and Eugenio Suárez homered for the Reds to back Tyler Mahle (5-2), who allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts.
Cincinnati has won three in a row for the first time since a six-game winning streak that started after the Reds lost their opener against the Cardinals.
Ryan Helsley (3-4) took the loss.
Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 5
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich and Omar Narváez hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning, and Milwaukee dealt Arizona its team-record 16th straight road loss.
Devin Williams (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and Josh Hader retired the side in order in the ninth for his 14th save in as many chances.
Josh Rojas hit two home runs for Arizona. Joakim Soria (0-2) took the loss.
Braves 6, Dodgers 4
ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies drove in the go-ahead run in a five-run third inning off Clayton Kershaw, Abraham Almonte got a pinch-hit homer off Blake Treinen in the seventh, and Atlanta beat Los Angeles.
Braves starter Charlie Morton (5-2) didn’t allow a hit until Cody Bellinger had the first of four consecutive singles to begin the fourth. Morton gave up four hits, four runs — two earned — with one walk and five strikeouts in five innings.
Will Smith earned his 10th save in 10 chances by striking out the side in the ninth.
Giants 4, Cubs 3
SAN FRANCISCO —Unbeaten Kevin Gausman struck out 10 in seven smooth innings, Alex Dickerson homered for the second consecutive day, and San Francisco kept rolling, beating Chicago.
San Francisco won its third straight over the Cubs. The Giants have won nine of 11 overall and are a majors-best 37-21.
Patrick Wisdom hit his fifth home run in 12 games for Chicago. The Cubs have dropped three straight.
Gausman (7-0) allowed two hits and a pair of unearned runs, lowering his ERA to 1.27, for his first victory in four career appearances against the Cubs.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox 7, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — Kiké Hernández snapped an 0-for-27 skid with a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and Boston completed its major league-best 20th come-from-behind victory, beating New York.
Hernández got his first RBI since May 20 by roping a two-out fastball from Chad Green (0-4) to the wall in left, scoring Rafael Devers from first.
Christian Vázquez scored Hernández a batter later with a grounder that skipped over the first-base bag, and Bobby Dalbec followed with a two-run homer estimated at 453 feet.
The Yankees dropped behind Toronto into fourth place in the AL East. They are 3-9 in their past 12 games, averaging just 2.4 runs. Clint Frazier hit into New York’s league-leading 55th double play in the seventh inning.
Indians 10, Orioles 4
BALTIMORE — Cesar Hernandez and Harold Ramirez homered off Baltimore ace John Means, who exited in the first inning with shoulder fatigue, as Cleveland beat the Orioles.
Cedric Mullins homered twice as part of his second career five-hit outing for Baltimore, which saw its three-game winning streak end. Ryan Mountcastle hit a solo shot in the sixth.
Yu Chang also homered to help Aaron Civale (8-2) tie for the major league lead in victories. Cleveland has won three of its last four.
Means (4-2) surrendered a leadoff homer to Hernandez and a solo drive to Ramirez with two outs. After Eddie Rosario followed with a single, Means exited the game.
Blue Jays 6, Astros 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Joe Panik homered, and Toronto beat Houston.
Panik’s tiebreaking three-run shot off José Urquidy gave Toronto a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning. Guerrero connected in the fifth, sending a two-run drive deep to left for his 18th homer.
Guerrero finished with three hits, raising his batting average to .338.
Ross Stripling pitched five innings of one-run ball for the Blue Jays, who improved to 3-1 at their temporary home in Buffalo. Stripling (2-3) allowed seven hits, struck out four and walked one.
Carlos Correa had three hits, and Myles Straw drove in two runs for the Astros.
Urquidy (4-3) was tagged for a season-high six runs in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his previous nine starts this season.
Rays 3, Rangers 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Rich Hill pitched another five scoreless innings as Tampa Bay blanked Texas.
The 41-year-old Hill (5-2) struck out three and allowed two hits while throwing 59 pitches. Diego Castillo, the fourth Rays reliever, struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save in 11 chances and to cap the team’s fifth shutout victory this season. Texas, which had four hits, was held scoreless for the seventh time.
Austin Meadows had a two-run single off Kolby Allard (1-2). Manuel Margot hit a solo homer in the eighth for the AL-leading Rays (37-23).
Tigers 4, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high 11 to win consecutive starts for the first time in his major league career, Eric Haase homered twice, and Detroit beat Chicago.
Chicago manager Tony La Russa remained tied with John McGraw on the career manager wins list at 2,763, behind only Connie Mack at 3,731.
Miguel Cabrera also homered for the Tigers. José Cisnero pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save.
Nick Madrigal and Yoán Moncada had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who struck out a season-high 16 times, their 25th game in double digits.
Skubal (3-7) allowed one run and four hits in five innings. He has struck out at least eight in each of his last four outings.
Twins 5, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan Jeffers, Kyle Garlick and Miguel Sanó homered, and Minnesota turned a game-ending double play with the potential tying run at third base to beat Kansas City, and stop a four-game losing streak.
José Berríos (6-2) gave up four runs and six hits in six innings. Hansel Robles picked up his fifth save in seven chances.
Nelson Cruz had two hits, a walk and his first stolen base since 2018. Minnesota homered for the 16th consecutive game, tying the longest streak in club history.