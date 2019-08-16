The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper blasted a grand slam with one out in the ninth inning, capping a six-run rally that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Chicago Cubs 7-5 Thursday night for a three-game sweep.
Harper delivered his biggest hit yet in his first season with the Phillies, celebrating while running around the bases and then getting mobbed by teammates at the plate.
Cubs starter Yu Darvish struck out 10, silencing Philadelphia’s bats for seven innings a night after the Phillies scored 11 runs in former manager Charlie Manuel’s debut as hitting coach.
But the Phillies rallied against Chicago’s bullpen and moved within one game of the Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL.
Pinch-hitter Brad Miller chased Rowan Wick with an RBI single in the ninth that cut it to 5-2, and Roman Quinn greeted Pedro Strop with an RBI single to make it a two-run game. Strop (2-5) hit Rhys Hoskins to load the bases with one out.
Derek Holland entered to face Harper and got ahead 0-2 in the count. Harper fouled off a 2-2 pitch before launching his 25th homer way out to right.
Ranger Suarez (4-1) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win.
Anthony Rizzo, batting leadoff after the original lineup had him in his usual cleanup spot, gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the third when he hit his 22nd homer.
Ian Happ led off the fourth with a triple and scored on David Bote’s double. Albert Almora Jr. hit an RBI single with two outs, went to second on the throw home and advanced to third on shortstop Jean Segura’s fielding error. Rizzo’s single made it 4-0.
Kyle Schwarber slammed his 100th career homer and team-high 28th this season into the bushes in center field to put the Cubs ahead 5-0 in the fifth.
Corey Dickerson hit an RBI single with two outs in the eighth off Wick, but right fielder Nicholas Castellanos threw out Hoskins trying to score from second on the play to end the inning.
n Mets 10, Braves 8
ATLANTA — Pete Alonso drove in six runs with five hits, including a three-run homer that helped lead to Julio Teheran’s shortest career start, and New York held on in the ninth inning to beat Atlanta.
Alonso’s first-inning homer carried 451 feet before making a splash landing in the pool behind the center-field wall.
Alonso’s 39th homer tied Cody Bellinger for the National League rookie record. Bellinger hit 39 homers for the Dodgers in 2017, the same year the Yankees’ Aaron Judge set the major league rookie mark with 52.
Alonso set career highs for hits and RBIs.
The Mets had a season-high 23 hits. Amed Rosario’s career-high five hits included two doubles, two singles and a triple. Wilson Ramos had four hits.
New York won despite giving up six homers, including three in the ninth. Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson each hit his second homer of the game in the inning and Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a two-run shot — all against Drew Gagnon.
Edwin Díaz walked Brian McCann before striking out Ender Inciarte for his 25th save.
Marcus Stroman (7-11) allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander earned his first win in three starts since being traded to New York from Toronto on July 28.
Stroman gave up homers to Matt Joyce in the fourth and Donaldson in the sixth.
New York, trying to stay close in the NL wild-card race, snapped a three-game losing streak that included the first two games of the series.
n Marlins 13, Dodgers 7
MIAMI — Miami turned the tables on Los Angeles in its rout-filled season series, winning despite giving up four home runs, including Cody Bellinger’s 40th.
The Dodgers increased their homer total this week at pitcher-friendly Marlins Park to 14, a franchise record for a three-game series. Max Muncy hit his 29th, Corey Seager his 12th and Kyle Garlick his third.
Bellinger, who began the day tied with Christian Yelich and Mike Trout for the major league lead, reached the 40 mark for the first time with a three-run shot into the upper deck in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to 13-7.
Los Angeles had won the previous five games against Miami this year by a combined score of 45-9, including a margin of 33-2 in the past three games.
But the Marlins averted a three-game sweep and won the season’s final matchup between the teams with the best and worst records in the National League — and did it without hitting a home run.
Brian Anderson, Starlin Castro, Jorge Alfaro and Lewis Brinson each had three RBIs for Miami, and Jon Berti scored three times.
n Reds 2, Cardinals 1
CINCINNATI — Sonny Gray struck out 10 while pitching five scoreless innings, and Cincinnati held off St. Louis.
Gray, Robert Stephenson, Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias combined for a two-hitter. Iglesias surrendered Kolten Wong’s check-swing RBI double in the ninth before retiring pinch-hitter Matt Wieters on a fly ball to center to finish his 24th save.
Nick Senzel and Eugenio Suárez each drove in a run for Cincinnati, which stopped a four-game slide.
St. Louis had won five in a row to move into a virtual tie with Chicago for the NL Central lead.
Dexter Fowler had St. Louis’ first hit, a two-out single in the fifth. Gray then struck out Matt Carpenter to extend his scoreless streak to 18 innings.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Indians 19, Yankees 5
NEW YORK — Jose Ramirez hit two early homers, including his first career grand slam in a seven-run opening inning, and Cleveland pummeled New York.
Carlos Santana also launched two home runs as the Yankees matched a franchise record by serving up seven. Greg Allen and Santana went back-to-back in a five-run eighth against rookie designated hitter Mike Ford, a former Ivy League pitcher and player of the year at Princeton.
The smiling Ford, throwing pitches from 53-85 mph, then worked a 1-2-3 ninth.
Ramirez and Jason Kipnis smacked consecutive homers off ineffective opener Chad Green (2-4) in a top of the first that lasted 29 minutes. Perez added a two-run shot against Jonathan Loaisiga, who also gave up a two-run shot to the streaking Ramirez in the second.
Every starter for Cleveland finished with at least two of the team’s 24 hits, its most since piling up 25 in April 2009 at Yankee Stadium. That made it an easy night for Adam Plutko (5-3), who was handed a 7-0 cushion before throwing a pitch and went six innings to beat the Yankees for the second time this season.
n Mariners 7, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Dylan Moore homered and Kyle Seager drove in three runs, and Seattle topped Detroit.
Mallex Smith stole two bases, giving him 34, the most in the majors. The Mariners won two of three after losing eight of their previous nine.
Detroit finished 4-7 on its 11-game homestand to fall to 17-43 at home. The Tigers need to win five of their last 21 games at Comerica Park to avoid becoming the first team to lose 60 times at home.
After Seattle opener Matt Wisler pitched a scoreless first, Tommy Milone (2-7) took over as the primary pitcher and allowed two runs and six hits in four innings.
Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull (3-11) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.
n Twins 13, Rangers 6
ARLINGTON, Texas — Luis Arraez hit the first of three more homers by slugging Minnesota, putting them ahead to stay in a win over Texas.
Miguel Sanó and Eddie Rosario also went deep for Minnesota (73-48), which maintained a half-game lead over Cleveland for the AL Central lead. With 41 games left in the regular season, the Twins’ 236 homers are 31 short of the MLB record set by the New York Yankees last year.
After C.J. Cron reached on a one-out error on the second, rookie second baseman Arraez homered to right for a 2-0 lead. Arraez’s third homer was part of a five-run inning. Jake Cave had an RBI double before a throwing error by shortstop Elvis Andrus allowed two runs to score.
Marwin Gonzalez had a pair of RBI singles among his four hits, and Minnesota led 11-0 after Sanó hit his 22nd homer with two outs in the fifth. The Rangers, at the time, still had only one hit off Michael Pineda (8-5) in his return from the injured list after missing two weeks because of a right triceps strain.