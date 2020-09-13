The Associated Press
MIAMI — Bryce Harper homered, doubled and reached base five times, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 12-6 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.
Harper, who snapped a 1-for-10 funk, also singled and walked twice as the Phillies evened their seven-game series with Miami at 2-2.
Didi Gregorius hit his seventh career grand slam, and Kyle Garlick keyed a five-run eighth with a bases-clearing double.
Gregorius gave the Phillies an early lead with his blast in the first. Gregorius drove a slider from Miami starter Jose Urena (0-1) over the wall in right field for his seventh homer of the season.
n Braves 2, Nationals 1
WASHINGTON — Rookie Ian Anderson allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings, and NL East-leading Atlanta held on to beat Washington after closer Mark Melancon escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth.
In his fourth career start, Anderson (3-0) allowed his only hit when Asdrúbal Cabrera put a bunt down the third baseline. Anderson had a season-high nine strikeouts, allowed three walks and retired the final 12 batters he faced.
Melancon earned his 10th save in 11 chances, getting Victor Robles to pop out to right field with the bases loaded.
n Cardinals 7, Reds 1
ST. LOUIS — Dakota Hudson allowed just one hit in six innings, and St. Louis backed him with four home runs.
Harrison Bader hit a three-run homer, and Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt added solo drives in the sixth as the Cardinals broke it open.
Brad Miller also homered for St. Louis.
n Cubs 4, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and Chicago topped Milwaukee.
NL Central-leading Chicago had gone scoreless for 17 straight innings before breaking through against Hader, who hadn’t allowed a homer all season long.
Javier Báez and pinch-hitter Anthony Rizzo sparked the rally with consecutive one-out singles. Heyward then put the Cubs ahead to stay with a deep drive to center for his sixth homer.
Lefties were batting just .115 with six homers against Hader in the All-Star closer’s career coming into the game. He hadn’t allowed a hit to a lefty all season long before Saturday.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankess 2, Orioles 1, 10 innings
NEW YORK — Luke Voit hit a game-ending sacrifice fly leading off the 10th inning, and New York beat Baltimore to open a 4 1/2-game lead over the Orioles for the American League’s eighth and final playoff berth.
With DJ LeMahieu starting the inning as the automatic runner on second, Hunter Harvey (0-2) bounced a wild pitch that advanced LeMahieu. Baltimore brought the field in.
Voit, hitting in shadows, worked the count to 2-2, fouled off three pitches and hit a fly ball to center fielder Cedric Mullins for his 37th RBI. LeMahieu scored without a throw.
A day after sweeping a doubleheader from the Orioles, New York (25-21) won its fourth straight game and closed in on Toronto (24-20) for second place in the AL East.
n Rays 5, Red Sox 4
ST. PETERBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows homered, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat last-place Boston.
Lowe hit a solo shot, his 12th of the season, off Marcus Walden (0-2) in the seventh for a 5-4 lead.
Tyler Glasnow (3-1) allowed four runs and six hits over seven innings for the Rays, who are a combined 15-4 against the Boston and the New York Yankees.
Diego Castillo worked the ninth to get his fourth save.
Boston was eliminated from the AL East title race.
n White Sox 14, Twins 0
CHICAGO — José Abreu hit a pair of three-run home runs and matched a career high with seven RBIs, and Chicago Sox beat Detroit for its eighth straight win against the Tigers.
Abreu went 4 for 4 a day after his career-best 22-game hitting streak ended. It was the longest streak in the majors this season. Tim Anderson also had four hits, and Eloy Jiménez added three for the AL Central-leading White Sox, who have won seven of eight.
n Twins 8, Indians 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton homered for the second straight night, Rich Hill got his first win since July, and Minnesota beat Cleveland.
Minnesota won for the ninth time in 11 games since it closed August with a six-game slide. It remained a game back of the AL Central-leading White Sox, who pounded Detroit in a 14-0 victory.
n Rangers 5, A’s 2
n A’s 10, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Right after Oakland bounced back in a big way, the AL West leaders got yet another bit of bad news.
Marcus Semien drove in four runs, Chris Bassitt struck out eight over six innings and the A’s beat Texas. That followed a loss in the opener, hours after finding out that All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is having surgery and expected to miss the rest of the season.
The first seven A’s batters reached base and scored in the second inning of Game 2.
In the opener, the Rangers quickly roughed up Daulton Jefferies (0-1) in his big league debut while their own rookie Wes Benjamin (1-0) was getting ready for his first victory.
INTERLEAGUE
n Royals 7, Pirates 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adalberto Mondesi homered and stole a base for the third consecutive game, Kyle Zimmer got his first career win after a winding path to the major leagues, and Kansas City beat Pittsburgh.
Whit Merrifield added a solo homer and the Royals won their fifth straight game. It was the third consecutive loss for Pittsburgh.
n Blue Jays 3, Mets 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bo Bichette singled and scored in a successful return to the Toronto lineup and Alejandro Kirk also got a hit and scored in his big league debut as the Blue Jays beat the New York.
Bichette, who missed 27 games with a right knee sprain, was activated from the injured list and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. The shortstop is batting .354 this season.
n Mariners 7, Diamondbacks 3
PHOENIX — Ty France and José Marmolejos hit homers, Justus Sheffield pitched seven quality innings, and Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak.
n Astros 7, Dodgers 5
LOS ANGELES — Alex Bregman singled in the go-ahead run during a five-run ninth inning, and Houston rallied past Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers blew a three-run lead in the ninth when closer Kenley Jansen (3-1) got knocked around.