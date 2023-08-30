The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper put the Philadelphia Phillies ahead in the eighth inning with his 300th home run, but Brandon Drury capped a three-run ninth with a tiebreaking, two-run homer that lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-8 victory on Wednesday that prevented a three-game sweep.
In a game with four lead changes, Los Angeles led 7-6 before Harper’s two-run homer in the eighth off Matt Moore (4-1). Harper and Moore were 1-2 among Baseball America’s top prospects in 2012.
“I really wanted to do it at home in front of this fanbase and this great city,” Harper said. “Hopefully, there’ll be 300 more.”
Pinch-hitter Mike Moustakas struck out leading off the ninth but reached on a wild pitch by Craig Kimbrel (7-5). Nolan Schanuel’s single put runners at the corners, giving him a team-record 10-game hitting streak at the start of his big league career. Luis Rengifo hit a sacrifice fly to tie the score.
After Shohei Ohtani struck out, Drury lofted a fastball on the outside corner to the opposite field and over the wall in right for his 19th homer.
Mets 6, Rangers 5, 10 innings
NEW YORK — DJ Stewart homered twice, then forced in the winning run when he was hit by an Aroldis Chapman pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning as New York beat Texas 6-5, and dropped the Rangers into third place in the tight AL West.
Stewart also made a running backhand catch while crashing into the fence in the ninth inning, robbing Marcus Semien of an extra-base hit.
Texas (75-58) lost for the 10th time in 13 games and fell from a first-place tie with Seattle (76-57), also dropping behind Houston (77-58). The Rangers finished a 3-6 trip and was 10-17 on the road since July 1.
Texas overcame a 3-0 deficit to take a 5-3 lead on Jonah Heim’s two-run single off Adam Ottavino in a three-run eighth, but Stewart hit a two-run homer against Jose Leclerc in the bottom half.
Blue Jays 7, Nationals 0
TORONTO — Alejandro Kirk had three hits and three RBIs, Chris Bassitt and Jay Jackson combined on a five-hitter, and Toronto beat Washington.
Santiago Espinal had two hits and two RBIs, and Ernie Clement had two hits and drove in a run as the Blue Jays took two of three from the Nationals, denying Washington a sixth straight series victory.
Kirk hit a two-run double in the first inning, doubled and scored in the fourth, singled and scored in the sixth, and hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Pirates 4, Royals 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andre Jackson pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning in his first major league win, and Pittsburgh beat Kansas City for a three-game sweep.
Jackson struck out a career-high seven and walked two in 5 2/3 innings.
The 27-year-old right-hander, who made his big league debut in 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowed one run in his 20th major league appearance.
Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski homered for the Pirates, and Vinny Capra hit an RBI double.
It was the first sweep for Pittsburgh since June 27-29 versus San Diego.
Kansas City was swept for the 12th time this year.
Rays 3, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Josh Lowe hit a tiebreaking single during Tampa Bay’s three-run 10th inning, and the Rays beat Miami for their fourth straight victory.
Four Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a four-hitter. After going 8-17 in July, the Rays closed out a 17-8 August, and pulled within 1½ games of AL East-leading Baltimore.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 6, Tigers 2
DETROIT — New York ended a 10-series winless streak as Gleyber Torres homered for the third straight game in a victory over Detroit.
DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton also homered for the Yankees, who have won the first three games of the four-game set. They hadn’t won a series since sweeping three games from Kansas City from July 21-23 and hadn’t taken a road series since winning two of three at Oakland from June 27-29.
White Sox 10, Orioles 5
BALTIMORE — Chicago hit three home runs off 13-game winner Kyle Gibson to rally from an early four-run deficit and beat Baltimore, avoiding a three-game sweep.
Anthony Santander homered for the AL East-leading Orioles, who led 4-0 in the first inning before fading to their third loss in 12 games.
Luis Robert Jr. hit his 35th home run in the third inning to put Chicago ahead for good. Andrew Vaughn and Óscar Colás also went deep for the White Sox, who were outscored 18-3 in the first two games of the series.
Mariners 5, A’s 4
SEATTLE — J.P. Crawford dropped a two-run single into left field in the seventh inning to give Seattle the lead, and the Mariners closed out the winningest month in franchise history by beating Oakland.
Seattle rallied from a pair of deficits to finish August on a high note. Seattle went 21-6 in the month, bettering the previous franchise record of 20 victories in a month.
The Mariners have won 13 of their last 15 games and will head into September in the middle of an AL West title race with Houston and Texas.
Justin Topa (4-4) got the victory despite giving up the lead in the seventh.
Kirby Snead (1-2) took the loss.
Astros 7, Red Sox 4
BOSTON — Framber Valdez, who pitched seven no-hit innings in his previous start, retired the first 10 Boston batters, and took a shutout into the sixth inning to help Houston complete its first sweep at Fenway Park.
Houston, which played in the NL for 50 years before switching in 2012, has won five straight as it fights for a third consecutive AL West title.
The Red Sox lost for the fifth time in six games and are fifth in the race for the three AL wild-card berths.
Guardians 5, Twins 2, 10 innings
MINNEAPOLIS — Kole Calhoun hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning to cap Cleveland’s late comeback against the Minnesota bullpen, and the Guardians beat the Twins to trim their deficit in the AL Central to five games.
Five relievers had a hand in squandering another stellar start by Sonny Gray, who gave the Twins seven scoreless innings.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cubs 3, Brewers 2
CHICAGO — Cody Bellinger drove in the tiebreaking run with a ricochet infield single in the eighth inning, and Chicago beat Milwaukee to pull within three games of the first-place Brewers in the NL Central.
Bellinger’s sharply hit ball up the middle glanced off the right ankle of reliever Joel Payamps and to third baseman Andruw Monasterio. Bellinger beat out Monasterio’s throw, allowing Mike Tauchman to score from third.
Reds 4, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered and drove in three runs in his first four-hit game in the majors, and Cincinnati beat San Francisco to avoid a three-game sweep.
Encarnacion-Strand, a Bay Area native who played at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill, finished a triple shy of the cycle.
Elly De La Cruz and Luke Maile each had two hits, and Hunter Greene outdueled Logan Webb (9-11) in his first career start against San Francisco.
Greene (3-6) struck out six in 51/3 innings in his first win since June 17. The right-hander, who missed much of this season with a right hip injury, allowed an unearned run and three hits.
Cardinals 5, Padres, 4, 11 innings
ST. LOUIS — Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer off Josh Hader in the 11th for his second walk-off hit in two days off the All-Star closer, and St. Louis beat San Diego to drop the Padres to 0-12 in extra innings this season.
San Diego wasted a 3-0 lead, and matched the expansion 1969 Montreal Expos, who had the most losses by a team that finished the season winless in extra-inning games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
St. Louis trailed 4-3 before Masyn Winn doubled off Hader (0-3) with two outs in the ninth, and Edman sliced a sinker to the opposite field and into the Cardinals bullpen behind the right-field wall.