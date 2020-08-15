The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-5 victory over the New York Mets on Friday night.
Roman Quinn led off the inning with a single off Seth Lugo (1-2), and Andrew McCutchen followed with a single. After Rhys Hoskins struck out, Harper ripped an 0-2 pitch to right. Quinn slid headfirst ahead of Michael Conforto’s throw. The Phillies had to wait for a video review to confirm it before they celebrated with air-fives.
J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead, three-run homer but Hector Neris (1-0) couldn’t protect a one-run lead in the ninth.
n Brewers 4, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer, and Milwaukee beat major league-leading Chicago.
Yelich hit his fifth homer of the season off Alec Mills to right-center field, erasing Chicago’s 3-1 lead in the sixth inning.
Freddy Peralta (1-1), Milwaukee’s first reliever, pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five.
n Marlins 8, Braves 2
MIAMI — Jesus Aguilar drove in three runs, Jon Berti stole home, and NL East-leading Miami won its long-awaited, coronavirus-delayed home opener, beating Atlanta.
Miami returned to Marlins Park following a 23-day road trip, interrupted when 18 players and two coaches tested positive for the virus. After a week quarantined in Philadelphia, the Marlins resumed play at Baltimore on Aug. 4 and later traveled to New York to face the Mets and then to Buffalo to play Toronto.
Pablo Lopez (2-1) allowed two runs, seven hits and struck out a career-high eight in six solid innings. The Marlins improved to 9-4.
Magneuris Sierra’s bunt scored Eddy Alvarez from third in the fourth to give Miami a 3-2 lead. Berti added another run in the inning, stealing home on the front end of a double steal.
n Reds 8, Pirates 1
CINCINNATI — Jesse Winker had his first career two homer game, and Sonny Gray continued his torrid strikeout pace as Cincinnati broke open a close contest with five runs in the last two innings for a win over Pittsburgh.
Nick Castellanos added a three-run homer off Chris Stratton to cap Cincinnati’s four-run seventh.
Gray (4-1) struck out 10, raising his season total to 45, a franchise record for a pitcher’s first five appearances. Luis Castillo set the previous mark of 41 in 2019.
Gray allowed five hits and one run – Bryan Reynolds’ first homer and run batted in of the season – with one walk in 6 2-3 innings.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 10, Red Sox 3
NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole posted his 20th straight regular-season win, becoming the sixth pitcher to ever reach the mark by throwing seven sharp innings to lead New York over Boston.
Cole (4-0) allowed one run and four hits in his first taste of the storied rivalry in front of empty seats. He struck out eight, walked none and threw 95 pitches.
Cole’s only defeat since May 2019 was in the World Series opener last year, when he pitched for Houston and lost to Washington.
n Blue Jays 12, Rays 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto’s six home runs, Bo Bichette connected for the fourth straight game, and the Blue Jays kept knocking balls out of their new Buffalo park, beating Tampa Bay.
Randal Grichuk hit a tying homer in the sixth, Bichette added a three-run drive and Hernández connected to cap the five-run inning that made it 8-4.
Rowdy Tellez and Cavan Biggio also homered for the Blue Jays.
n Indians 10, Tigers 5
DETROIT — Franmil Reyes homered and drove in three, and Cleveland beat Detroit for a club-record 18th consecutive time.
The Indians’ previous longest winning streak against one opponent was a 17-game run against the Baltimore Orioles in 1954.
n Twins-Royals postponed
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota postponed its game against Kansas City because of stormy weather, scheduling a straight doubleheader today instead to start the series.
With darkened skies above Target Field and a steady rain just beginning to fall, the Twins called off the game right around the scheduled first pitch.
INTERLEAGUE
n Orioles 6, Nationals 2
BALTIMORE — Baltimore successfully finished what it started, beating Washington in a game suspended Sunday earlier because of a tarp malfunction at another ballpark.
Baltimore led 5-2 in the top of the sixth Sunday at Nationals Park when rain halted play. The grounds crew failed to get a tangled-up tarp out in time to prevent the infield from becoming an unplayable quagmire that could not be dried.
The game resumed at Camden Yards with the Nationals serving as the home team prior.