Tuesday’s 16-point, 16-rebound performance by John Harrar gave the fifth-year senior seven double-double efforts this season. Before Tuesday’s Harrar’s last double-double outing occurred against Iowa on Jan. 31 when he scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
“John is a warrior,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “He gives you everything he has. There is no ‘Did John play hard tonight?’”
Harrar increased his rebound total this season to 213, which ranks second in the Big Ten behind Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn (216). Seventy-seven of Harrar’s rebounds this year have come on the offensive end, while the other 136 are of the defensive variety.
Through 22 games this season, Harrar’s averaging 10.5 points and 9.7 rebounds. He’s 88-of-136 (.647%) on attempts from the field, which ranks tops among Penn State players.
Penn State’s 62-58 win against No. 19 Michigan State gave the Nittany Lions their first win against a ranked opponent since they defeated Wisconsin on Jan. 30, 2021. It also marked the seventh-consecutive season in which Penn State (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten) beat top-25 ranked team at the Bryce Jordan Center.
“We put ourselves in position every one of the last couple games we played, and Coach was saying in the locker room we earned this one, we deserve this one,” Harrar said. “Just put yourself in position, and then go out and make big plays.”
Bothun earns top goaltender honors Penn State’s Josie Bothun this week earned accolades as College Hockey America’s goalkeeper of the week after a dominant showing in three contests last week.
Bothun was flawless in games against Cornell and Long Island University.
Penn State (17-9-4, 7-3-2-2) defeated Cornell, 5-0, last week and also picked up pair of wins (10-0, 2-0) against Long Island University.
A shutout last Saturday upped Bothun’s total to eight for the year, a new Penn State women’s hockey record.
This week’s honor marked the seventh time this season Bothun was named College Hockey America’s goalkeeper of the week.
In 30 starts this year, Bothun’s tallied 591 saves (.925%). She posted 16 in the win against Cornell.
The Nittany Lions close out the regular season at home with a pair of games against the Rochester Institute of Technology. The two-game series begins on Friday.
Nittany Lions look to snap streak
Penn State’s (9-15, 3-11 Big Ten) women’s basketball program will attempt to break an eight-game losing streak when it welcomes Nebraska to the Bryce Jordan Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The teams played on Feb. 3 in a contest Nebraska won, 76-61.
The Cornhuskers are coming off a 72-55 upset win against No. 5 Indiana on Monday, and they’ve gone 4-2 in games this month.
Penn State is seeking its first win since Jan. 20, when it grabbed a 63-59 road win at Northwestern. The Nittany Lions draw the Cornhuskers four days after suffering a 71-62 loss at Rutgers.
While collectively struggling, Penn State guard Makenna Marisa enters Thursday as the Big Ten’s second-leading scorer behind a 22.4 points-per-game average. Fellow guard Leilani Kapinus ranks third in the Big Ten in blocks (28) and steals (49).
Penn State has a pair of road games against Michigan State (Feb. 21) and Ohio State (Feb. 24) before concluding the regular season on Feb. 27 with a home contest against Minnesota.