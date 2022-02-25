STATE COLLEGE — In fashion fitting on senior night, members of Penn State’s senior class scored 46 points Friday as the Nittany Lions defeated Northwestern 67-60 in Big Ten men’s basketball.
While Penn State’s seniors did the heavy lifting, sophomore Dallion Johnson provided the needed spark as he scored a career-high 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from behind the arc.
Seniors Seth Lundy and Sam Sessoms scored 12 points apiece, while fellow seniors John Harrar and Jalen Pickett each contributed an 11-point effort.
Harrar collected a career-high 20 rebounds.
“That was a lot of fun,” Harrar said. “I think someone asked me how I would picture senior night, and that’s pretty much it right there — to go out with a win. My teammates played a great basketball game. We really responded in that second half.”
The late-week contest brought former Penn State (12-13, 7-10 Big Ten) standout Talor Battle back to the Bryce Jordan Center. Battle — Penn State’s leading scorer with a career 2,213 points — is a Northwestern assistant.
The Nittany Lions committed seven turnovers and endured a five-minute scoring drought in the first half, and trailed Northwestern, 28-22, at halftime. Sessoms scored a team-high eight points through the first 20 minutes. Harrar had 11 rebounds during the first half.
Penn State shot 26.7% (8-of-30) from the field, while Northwestern 13-14, 6-12 Big Ten), connected on 34.5% (10 of 29) of its attempts from the field.
Northwestern closed out the opening half by making just one of its last seven attempts, while Penn State went 1-of-11 to end the first half.
Penn State fared better early in the second half, making three of its first four attempts from the field. Harrar added a pair of layups and a field goal while Johnson connected on a 3-pointer to cut Northwestern’s lead to three points with 16:19 to play in the second half.
Johnson gave the Nittany Lions the lead when he connected on a 3-pointer with 14:14 remaining in the second half, and Myles Dread added a 3-pointer of his own 30 seconds later to give Penn State a 38-35 lead.
A Northwestern 3-pointer and a pair of layups allowed the Wildcats to regain the lead, 46-43, with 7:43 to play.
Penn State continued its onslaught of shooting from behind the arc, as the Nittany Lions connected on four 3-pointers to take a 57-50 lead with 2:22 to play in the second half.
Johnson made three 3-pointers, while Dread added another which prompted a Northwestern timeout to halt a 14-2 run by the Nittany Lions.
“They knocked them down,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said of Penn State’s shooting in the second half. “I thought we had similar looks on our end. They make 13 3s; we make seven. I thought the looks were pretty similar. … Give them credit. I think they made five 3s in the last six minutes of the game.”
Penn State shot 14-of-23 from the field in the second half, including making nine of its 16 attempts from 3-point range. The Nittany Lions were also 8-for-12 from the free-throw line during the second half.
“I just appreciate our guys,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “They’ve been really resilient the entire year, and we’ve really fought. … We haven’t won them all, but we’ve had a chance to win them all, and we’ve played well most of the time.”
Before tipoff, Penn State recognized its seven-member senior class.