The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, Ben Simmons had 21 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 90-87 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.
Josh Richardson added 18 points, and reserve Furkan Korkmaz scored 17 for the 76ers, who snapped a six-game road losing streak. Their last win away from home was Dec. 23 at Detroit. Philadelphia is 28-16 overall, but just 8-14 on the road.
n Lakers 124, Rockets 115
HOUSTON — LeBron James had 31 points and 12 assists, and Los Angeles rode a big third quarter to a win over Houston.
The Lakers bounced back after a loss to Orlando on Wednesday night that snapped their nine-game winning streak. The loss was the third straight for the Rockets, which ties a season high, and they have dropped four of five.
Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points, and Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each had 20 for the Lakers.
Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for his fourth straight 30-point game.
n Pistons 136, Hawks 103
ATLANTA — Derrick Rose had 27 points and nine assists, Svi Mykhailiuk added 25 points in a reserve role, and Detroit won its second straight game with an easy victory over Atlanta.
Markieff Morris finished with 22 points off the bench, and Andre Drummond had 16 points, 17 rebounds and five steals as the Pistons won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 9.
n Suns 123, Celtics 119
BOSTON — Devin Booker had 39 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Phoenix overcame a franchise-record 11 3-pointers by Boston’s Marcus Smart, and beat the Celtics.
n Bucks 117, Nets 97
NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 20 points, and Milwaukee beat Brooklyn for its sixth straight victory.
The Bucks ran the NBA’s best record to 38-6 with another romp.
n Clippers 133, Pelicans 130
NEW ORLEANS — Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points, and Los Angeles rallied to beat New Orleans.
Lou Williams scored 14 of his 32 points during a dominant fourth quarter for Los Angeles.
n Raptors 122,
Timberwolves 112
MINNEAPOLIS — Fred VanVleet returned from a hamstring injury to score 29 points, and lead Toronto over Minnesota.
n Bulls 118, Cavaliers 116
CHICAGO — Zach LaVine scored 21 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter, and Chicago rallied from 15 points down.