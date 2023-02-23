The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris sank the go-ahead 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, James Harden scored 31 points, and Joel Embiid had 27 points and 19 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers storm back and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 110-105 on Thursday night.
The 76ers shrugged off three of their worst quarters of the season to turn in a fantastic fourth that nearly shook the arena with each clutch bucket. Down by nine points late in the game, the Sixers took over.
Harden buried a 3 to get the run rolling, and Harris sank two free throws, then made a 3 that pulled Philly within 99-98. Embiid, an offensive non-factor most of the game, tied it at 100-all on a jumper.
Jaren Jackson Jr. hit a pair of tough buckets at the rim to put Memphis back ahead by four.
Harden, though, hit one of his six 3-pointers, Harris made it 106-105 with his 3, and Embiid, who also had six blocks, scooped a loose ball for a dunk that sealed the comeback.
Celtics 142, Pacers 138, OT
INDIANAPOLIS — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, including the final four in the last minute of overtime, and Boston outlasted Indiana.
Jaylen Brown added 30 points as the Celtics improved the NBA’s best record to 43-17.
Nuggets 115, Cavaliers 109
CLEVELAND — Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists for his latest triple-double, and Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points, leading Denver past Cleveland.
Raptors 115, Pelicans 110
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, and Toronto beat New Orleans for its sixth victory in seven games.
Magic 108, Pistons 106
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wendell Carter Jr. tipped in Paolo Banchero’s missed layup at the buzzer to lift Orlando past Detroit.