The Associated Press
DETROIT — Tobias Harris scored 29 points against his former team in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 117-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
Al Horford added 23 points to help the 76ers improve to 2-0.
n Heat 131, Bucks 126, OT
MILWAUKEE — Goran Dragic scored 25 points off the bench, and Miami rallied from a 21-point third-quarter deficit.
n Celtics 118, Knicks 95
NEW YORK — Kemba Walker scored a season-high 32 points, snapping out of an early season shooting slump with seven 3-pointers, and Boston beat winless New York.
n Hawks 103, Magic 99
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 39 points, including Atlanta’s last eight, and the Hawks beat Orlando.
n Raptors 108, Bulls 84
CHICAGO — Pascal Siakam scored 19 points, OG Anunoby added 17, and Toronto spoiled Chicago’s home opener.
n Rockets 126, Pelicans 123
HOUSTON — James Harden scored 29 points, and Russell Westbrook added his second straight triple-double with 28 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds to lead Houston.
n Cavaliers 1109, Pacers 99
CLEVELAND — Tristan Thompson scored 25 points and made his first career 3-pointer, Kevin Love scored 21, and Cleveland grabbed a home-opening win, giving first-year coach John Beilein his first NBA victory.