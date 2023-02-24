MILLERSTOWN — Kayla Arnold and Joi Brenite each finished with 11 points for Harrisburg Christian as the Kings ended Greenwood's season in the District 3 Class A consolation game.
Harrisburg Christian (11-12) led 14-5 after one, and 20-17 at the half.
Leah Ritzman scored a game-high 17 points for the Wildcats. Greenwood ends its season with a 13-11 record.
PIAA Girls District 3 Class A Consolation Game
Harrisburg Christian 41, Greenwood 36
Harrisburg Christian (11-12) 41
Kayla Arnold 4 2-3 11; Hannah Costa 4 0-3 8; Emma Wilson 0 1-2 1; Maddie Melville 1 0-0 2; Crystal Ames 1 0-0 2; Golden Masters 3 0-0 6; Joi Brenite 5 1-2 11. Totals: 18 4-10 41.
3-point goals: Arnold.
Did not score: None.
Greenwood (13-11) 36
Jordan Stroup 2 0-0 5; Sophie Myers 3 0-0 6; Katelyn Crup 1 0-0 2; Ella Seiber 0 2-2 2; Sophia Jezewski 1 2-4 4; Leah Ritzman 7 3-6 17. Totals: 14 7-12 36.
3-point goals: Stroup.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Harrisburg Chr.;14;6;10;11 — 41
Greenwood;5;12;10;9 — 36