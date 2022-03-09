LEWISBURG — Early in the season, the key shots Henry Harrison made on Tuesday night might not have even left his hand.
"Now, I know how all my teammates play and what's expected of me," Lewisburg's sophomore guard said. "Back in December, I wouldn't have even shot some of those shots; they were pretty deep."
Harrison hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 47 seconds left, and had one of two Green Dragon steals in the final 30 seconds as Lewisburg outlasted Littlestown, 56-54, in Tuesday night's first-round Class 4A PIAA boys basketball playoff game.
The Thunderbolts led 54-52, and ran about 40 seconds off the clock in the final three minutes as Lewisburg tried to stay in its 2-3 zone that it used effectively in the second half. Lewisburg switched back to man-to-man defense in an attempt to speed up the Thunderbolts.
The Green Dragons fouled with 1:17 left in the game, but still needed two more fouls to get into the team bonus.
Trapping out of their man-to-man defense, the Green Dragons forced a turnover. Littlestown — with 6-foot-7 sophomore Chris Meakin at the top of a 1-2-2 zone — settled in defensively.
With point guard Cam Michaels and Harrison at the top of the key, Harrison thought about a 3-pointer, but opted to pass it back to Michaels. The junior point guard attacked the zone from the left wing, and forced Meakin to help on the elbow. He found Harrison on the right wing for the 3-pointer, and a 55-54 advantage with 43 seconds left in the game.
"I know Henry is one of the best shooters on our team. Any way I can get that dude open, I'm going to get it to him," Michaels said. "He shoots that shot with confidence, and we love him for that."
With the lead, the Green Dragons could go back to the zone defense that had been so effective for most of the second half. Harrison got into a passing lane at the top of the key and forced a turnover with about 30 seconds left in the game. He fed the ball ahead to Michaels, who was fouled. He made one free throw to give Lewisburg a 56-54 lead with 26 seconds left in the game.
"Coach wanted us to be agressive (at the top) because I don't think either Cam or I had any fouls," Harrison said.
Trailing by two points, the Bolts tried to attack the zone once again. This time Michaels came up with a steal. Jake Hernandez had his layup blocked, but easily got the offensive rebound.
As Lewisburg pulled the ball out, Hernandez was fouled with 0.5 seconds left, and just an inbound pass to Joey Martin stood between the Green Dragons and the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
"This was a great team win," Lewisburg coach John Vaji said. "Everybody that played in this game contributed."
From Hernandez's team-high 19 points — as he had to adjust his game to deal with the bigger Thunderbolts' inside — to sophomore Jack Blough off the bench, each Green Dragon played a large role.
Blough was forced to cover Meakin after senior Forrest Zelechoski picked up two fouls just two minutes into the game.
"We knew they were long," Hernandez said. "We had to be big and an aggressive with them. They weren't very physical; and we thought we could be physical with them."
Vaji added: "Jack did a great job in the first quarter playing defense. When Jack needed a blow, Forrest was able to come in and play with two fouls. Just up-and-down, everybody did what they needed to do."
Littlestown built its biggest lead of the game early in the third quarter. When Jake Bosley knocked down a foul shot with 6:24 left third quarter, the Thunderbolts took a 34-29 lead. Out of a timeout, Vaji opted to switch to a 2-3 zone. Hernandez knocked down a 3-pointer to spark nine straight Lewisburg points, as the Green Dragons took a 38-34 lead on a Michaels' drive with 3:21 left in the third quarter.
"We've been holding onto (the zone), but we needed it a little bit against Athens (in Saturday's district championship game) because of foul trouble," Vaji said. "We used it against Athens' size, too. The guys did a great job with it. These guys want to win so bad, they are going to work really hard in the zone.
"We were rotating on shooters, and we were able to get down and help on them inside defensively as well."
Littlestown made two 3-pointers of its own in a mini-spurt to take a 44-41 lead, but a Michaels' drive late in the quarter sent Lewisburg into the fourth quarter trailing by one.
The Green Dragons took a three-point lead early, but when Zyan Herr knocked down a 3-pointer for the Thunderbolts with a little more five minutes left in the game, Littlestown led 49-47.
Harrison hit a 3-pointer out of a timeout for a 50-49 lead, and Michaels converted a drive with 3:46 left for a 52-49 lead.
The Green Dragons forced a quick 3-pointer on the next Littlestown possession, but Nathan Thomas banked the shot in to tie the game. Caleb Unger stole Lewisburg's inbound pass and made a layup, and the Thunderbolts led 54-52 with three minutes left in the game.
"We've been in these situations a million times. We knew we couldn't get down (mentally)," Michaels said. "Anything can happen at the end of a game."
Harrison finished with 13 points for the Green Dragons, who will face District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic, a 62-48 winner over South Philadelphia, on Friday night in the Sweet 16. Michaels finished with nine points, five assists and four steals.
Meakin finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Bosley and Hess each finished with 12 points for the Thunderbolts, who didn't play a senior in the contest. Littlestown wraps its season at 19-7.
PIAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND
LEWISBURG 56, LITTLESTOWN 54
Littlestown (19-8) 54
Nathan Thomas 2 0-0 6; Caleb Unger 2 0-0 4; Jake Bosley 5 1-2 12; Chris Meakin 7 6-8 20; Zyan Herr 3 3-4 12. Totals 19 10-14 54.
3-point goals: Herr 3, Thomas 2, Bosley.
Did not score: Cole Riley.
Lewisburg (23-5) 56
Khashaun Akins 1 2-2 4; Jake Hernandez 8 0-0 19; Joey Martin 2 0-0 5; Cam Michaels 4 1-3 9; Forrest Zelechoski 1 1-1 3; Jack Blough 1 1-2 3; Henry Harrison 5 0-0 13. Totals 22 5-9 56.
3-point goals: Hernandez 3, Harrison 3, Martin.
Did not score: none
Score by quarters
Littlestown;12;17;15;10 — 54
Lewisburg;10;19;14;12 — 56