SELINSGROVE — As a youngster growing up in the shadow of Selinsgrove Speedway, Brice Harro gravitated from playing in the dirt to throwing around a football in the infield to climbing into his own racing machine.
Harro was a regular at the Snyder County racetrack before he could walk, as his father, Brian, and uncles, Scott and Keith, and their families were involved at the facility in various capacities for years.
“I pretty much grew up at the racetrack, with my dad, my friends and my uncles who worked there. Most of my family was there,” Harro said. “It was a fun exciting place to go. I basically grew up there, and lived in the dirt.”
Harro has a sister, Caitlin, 21, a Susquehanna University student and former field hockey player for Selinsgrove.
Brice found his niche when he climbed into a go-kart at age 5 and began making laps around Selinsgrove Raceway Park, the go-kart track tucked neatly inside the half-mile oval.
It wasn’t long before Harro was making a name for himself, winning four track championships and collecting 37 victories — all between 2004, his second season, and 2008. He won the kid karts title in ‘04 and won two titles (‘06, ‘07) in cage karts for ages 5-8, and finally a title in the age 9-12 division in ‘08.
Harro raced 125 and 270 micros and adult caged animals for the next seven years before stepping away from racing for good. He insists he had made up his mind to hang up the helmet and racing suits.
“I thought that was it,” he said, noting that he was involved with high school sports (basketball, track and field) and focused on getting a job, finding a girlfriend and eventually buying a home.
He was quickly putting racing behind him.
Until ...
“I saw an ad on Facebook Marketplace for a 600 microsprint (for sale),” he recalled. “I thought that would be a lot of fun. I saw the ad on Tuesday, and on Friday I bought it.
“Honestly it was an investment I didn’t think I would make,” he said.
The purchase came in time for Harro to get onto the track for five or six races at the end of the 2021 season. Then, with some help from high school friends and sprint car drivers Cody Keller and Mike Walter II, Harro returned to dirt track competition.
After a year of racing and learning last season, “I got my first two microsprint wins this year,” Harro said proudly.
Both came at his favorite track, Path Valley Speedway in Spring Run, where he has competed most of the time since he started. He also runs some events at Greenwood Valley Action Track near Millville.
Driving into contention
Harro said the move to 600s, especially after not racing at all for nearly three years, was a challenge after his success in go-karts.
A 2018 graduate of Selinsgrove High, Harro, 24, was 22 when he decided to get back into racing on the spur of the moment.
“I thought I would buy a race car and have some fun, but after a year of no wins …’’
The checkered flags were not as easy to get.
“Back in go-karts I had a lot of wins and I always succeeded, and microsprints were a lot harder, more competition.,” he said.
Yet even before he got his two checkered flags, his goal of having fun had been attained.
“I went to a (microsprint) race there (at Path Valley) and I enjoyed watching it, and all of a sudden, I got one and I was racing again,” he said. “I was like a little kid in a candy story, and the smiles came back from my childhood days.”
This year he was in contention for a high finish in the Path Valley point standings. After climbing to fifth place, he took some time off for a variety of reasons, including some friends’ weddings and a trip to see the Port Royal Speedway Labor Day race. His absences dropped him to 10th.
Next year, though, he believes he might make a run at the track title.
Watching the races at Selinsgrove while growing up, Harro’s favorite drivers were his friends, Keller and Walter, whose father, Mike, and uncle, Phil, also competed in sprint cars for many years.
Harro’s helper at the races is Scott Stahl, who also crews on the 1W sprint car owned by former racer John Wesbrook, of Dillsburg, and driven by Tyler Reese. Harro said that Reese and Westbrook have also been helpful. In addition, Tyler Kerstetter helps him at the races when he is available.
‘Would be a dream come true’
Although he loves racing 600s, Harro conceded that he would also like an opportunity to run a full-size sprint car.
He believes the 600 division is one of the up-and-coming classes, but “you can definitely put a ton of money into it.”
As for racing a sprint car, “That would be a dream come true someday,” he said, but added, with a laugh, “I would need a good buddy with deep pockets, because my pockets are not deep.”
Harro prefers racing at Path Valley over Greenwood because the former better suits his driving style.
Path Valley is more banked, and fast, “more high-speed,” he said. “Greenwood is more wheel-to-wheel.
“I like the big wide-open tracks where you can go fast.”
It also helps to take care of the equipment.
“Getting back into it, now that it’s your own money, you realize how expensive these things are,” said Harro, who is employed as a service writer at Blaise Alexander Ford in Lewisburg.
His girlfriend, Lyndee Sheaffer, a former field hockey player at Midd-West and Lebanon Valley College, has come to appreciate Harro’s passion for racing.
Noting that Lyndee was not a race fan, he said she goes along to the races and has come to enjoy them, most of the time. She appreciates the time involved in the sport, working at the shop, and going to the track.
“She always gets panicky on the restarts,” he said.