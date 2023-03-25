PHILADELPHIA — Carter Hart made 29 saves, Scott Laughton scored and the Philadelphia Flyers won their third straight with a shutout of Detroit.
Kieffer Bellows also scored and Tyson Foerster had an empty-netter for Philadelphia in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference's worst teams.
Alex Nedeljkovic made 19 saves for the Red Wings.
Bruins 2, Lightning 1
BOSTON — Garnet Hathaway scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and NHL-best Boston wrapped up first place in the Atlantic Division with their sixth straight victory over the Tampa Bay.
Patrice Bergeron added a power-play goal for the Bruins and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves, raising his record to 36-5-1.
Victor Hedman had a shorthanded score for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots. Tampa Bay has lost four straight.
Kraken 7, Predators 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eeli Tolvanen scored twice, Philipp Grubauer made 14 saves and Seattle defeated Nashville.
Jared McCann had a goal and two assists, and Daniel Sprong, Adam Larsson, Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for Seattle, which entered Saturday holding the top spot in the Western Conference's wild-card race. Vince Dunn had two assists.
Matt Duchene and Tyson Barrie each had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which had its two-game winning streak snapped. The Predators began Saturday five points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the West's second wild-card berth.
Kings 4, Jets 1
LOS ANGELES — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and Los Angeles matched its longest point streak in franchise history with a victory over Winnipeg.
Drew Doughty had a goal and an assist and Alex Iafallo netted a power-play goal for Los Angeles, which has earned points in 11 straight games for the fourth time. The last occurrence was 2013-14, when the Kings won their second Stanley Cup championship.
Joonas Korpisalo stopped 25 shots for Los Angeles.
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves.
Sabres 2, Islanders 0
NEW YORK — Kyle Okposo scored with 6 1/2 minutes remaining, Eric Comrie stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout, and Buffalo Sabres beat New York.
Jeff Skinner added an empty-net goal to help Buffalo win its second straight after losing the previous four. The Sabres are four points behind Pittsburgh for the final wild card in the tightly-contested Eastern Conference playoff race with the Penguins hosting Washington on Saturday night.
Semyon Varlamov finished with 33 saves for New York, which lost its second straight. The Islanders had won 11 straight at home against the Sabres.
Flames 5, Sharks 3
CALGARY, Alberta — Tyler Toffoli scored two goals and Calgary kept its playoff hopes alive with a win over San Jose.
MacKenzie Weegar, Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri added the others for Calgary, which won for just the second time in its last nine games at the Saddledome (2-5-2). Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.
With the victory, the Flames climbed back to within four points of the Winnipeg Jets, who occupy the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
Logan Couture, Nico Sturm and Martin Kaut replied for San Jose, which had its winless skid extended to nine games (0-6-3). Kaapo Kahkonen had 25 stops.
Wild 3, Blackhawks 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ryan Hartman scored with 1:11 remaining in the third period and Minnesota beat Chicago.
Ryan Reaves and Frederick Gaudreau also scored for Minnesota, and Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves in goal.
The Wild have points in four straight after their franchise-record 14-game point streak was snapped on March 18. Minnesota started the day a point behind Dallas, which hosts Vancouver, for the lead in the Central Division.
Lukas Reichel scored for Chicago, which has lost four in a row. Former Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock made 22 saves for the Blackhawks. Chicago is 3-9-2 since trading star Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers.
Rangers 4, Panthers 3
SUNRISE, Fla. — Patrick Kane scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period as New York rallied from two goals down to beat Florida.
Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil each had a goal and an assist to help New York win for the eighth time in 10 games. Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 shots to snap a four-game skid (0-2-2) and get his first win since Feb. 11 at Carolina.
Aleksander Barkov had two goals and Ryan Lomberg also scored for Florida, which has lost three straight. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 38 saves.