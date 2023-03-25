The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Carter Hart made 29 saves, Scott Laughton scored and the Philadelphia Flyers won their third straight with a shutout of Detroit.
Kieffer Bellows also scored and Tyson Foerster had an empty-netter for Philadelphia in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s worst teams.
Alex Nedeljkovic made 19 saves for the Red Wings.
Bruins 2, Lightning 1
BOSTON — Garnet Hathaway scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and NHL-best Boston wrapped up first place in the Atlantic Division with their sixth straight victory over the Tampa Bay.
Patrice Bergeron added a power-play goal for the Bruins and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves, raising his record to 36-5-1.
Victor Hedman had a shorthanded score for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots. Tampa Bay has lost four straight.
Kraken 7, Predators 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eeli Tolvanen scored twice, Philipp Grubauer made 14 saves and Seattle defeated Nashville.
Jared McCann had a goal and two assists, and Daniel Sprong, Adam Larsson, Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for Seattle, which entered Saturday holding the top spot in the Western Conference’s wild-card race. Vince Dunn had two assists.
Matt Duchene and Tyson Barrie each had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which had its two-game winning streak snapped. The Predators began Saturday five points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the West’s second wild-card berth.
Kings 4, Jets 1
LOS ANGELES — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and Los Angeles matched its longest point streak in franchise history with a victory over Winnipeg.
Drew Doughty had a goal and an assist and Alex Iafallo netted a power-play goal for Los Angeles, which has earned points in 11 straight games for the fourth time. The last occurrence was 2013-14, when the Kings won their second Stanley Cup championship.
Joonas Korpisalo stopped 25 shots for Los Angeles.
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves.
Sabres 2, Islanders 0
NEW YORK — Kyle Okposo scored with 6 1/2 minutes remaining, Eric Comrie stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout, and Buffalo Sabres beat New York.
Jeff Skinner added an empty-net goal to help Buffalo win its second straight after losing the previous four. The Sabres are four points behind Pittsburgh for the final wild card in the tightly-contested Eastern Conference playoff race with the Penguins hosting Washington on Saturday night.
Semyon Varlamov finished with 33 saves for New York, which lost its second straight. The Islanders had won 11 straight at home against the Sabres.
Flames 5, Sharks 3
CALGARY, Alberta — Tyler Toffoli scored two goals and Calgary kept its playoff hopes alive with a win over San Jose.
MacKenzie Weegar, Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri added the others for Calgary, which won for just the second time in its last nine games at the Saddledome (2-5-2). Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.
With the victory, the Flames climbed back to within four points of the Winnipeg Jets, who occupy the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
Logan Couture, Nico Sturm and Martin Kaut replied for San Jose, which had its winless skid extended to nine games (0-6-3). Kaapo Kahkonen had 25 stops.
Wild 3, Blackhawks 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ryan Hartman scored with 1:11 remaining in the third period and Minnesota beat Chicago.
Ryan Reaves and Frederick Gaudreau also scored for Minnesota, and Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves in goal.
The Wild have points in four straight after their franchise-record 14-game point streak was snapped on March 18. Minnesota started the day a point behind Dallas, which hosts Vancouver, for the lead in the Central Division.
Lukas Reichel scored for Chicago, which has lost four in a row. Former Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock made 22 saves for the Blackhawks. Chicago is 3-9-2 since trading star Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers.
Rangers 4, Panthers 3
SUNRISE, Fla. — Patrick Kane scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period as New York rallied from two goals down to beat Florida.
Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil each had a goal and an assist to help New York win for the eighth time in 10 games. Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 shots to snap a four-game skid (0-2-2) and get his first win since Feb. 11 at Carolina.
Aleksander Barkov had two goals and Ryan Lomberg also scored for Florida, which has lost three straight. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 38 saves.
Canadiens 8, Blue Jackets 2
MONTREAL — Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored three goals for his first career hat trick and Montreal beat Columbus .
Nick Suzuki had a goal and three assists, Mike Hoffman had a goal and two assists, Brendan Gallagher and Jesse Ylonen each added a goal and an assist, and Alex Belzile also scored for Montreal. Mike Matheson had three assists and Johnathan Kovacevic had two.
Sam Montembault stopped 21 shots to help Montreal win for the third time in 13 games (3-8-2).
Lane Pederson and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a two-game win streak and lost for the fourth time in six games. Elvis Merzlikins was pulled late in the second period after giving up six goals on 24 shots. Michael Hutchinson came on and finished with seven saves.
Harvey-Pinard scored 13 seconds into the second period as he knocked in a loose puck after Merzlikins stopped Matheson’s driving backhander to put Montreal up 3-2.
Harvey-Pinard then got his second of the night seven minutes later as he beat Merzlikins from the left circle.
Gallagher scored in front off a pass from Jake Evans to push the lead to 5-2 with 6:52 remaining in the second period.
Devils 5, Senators 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, Mackenzie Blackwood had 25 saves and New Jersey defeated Ottawa Senators and clinched a playoff berth on Saturday night.
Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer and Dougie Hamilton scored for the Devils and Tomas Tatar scored an empty netter with 42.3 seconds left to put things away.
Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot and Mark Kastelic scored for the Senators and Dylan Ferguson had 30 saves.
Canucks 3, Stars 1
DALLAS — Brock Boeser scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Vancouver held Dallas scoreless on four power plays, including one late in the third period, for a win Saturday night.
Jack Rathbone and Dakota Joshua also scored for Vancouver, which swept the three-game season series against Dallas and has won the past six meetings dating to last season. The last time the Stars beat the Canucks was Nov. 19, 2019, in Dallas.
Thatcher Demko made 25 saves, including six on Stars power plays, to help the Canucks open a three-game road trip with a victory.