Hartman, freshmen key for Bison in 2021

After an extended offseason and an unusual preseason, the Bucknell wrestling team is nearly ready to start its season.
"It's been a lot of start and stop," Bucknell coach Dan Wirnsberger said. "I think that's like a lot of programs out there, whether in high school or college.
"Dealing with COVID the last eight months or so, you expect that start and stop."
The Bison are scheduled to host Long Island and Virginia Military Institute on Sunday at 2 p.m.
"I'm feeling good," said junior Zach Hartman, a two-time NCAA qualifier. "I'm not anxious, but prepared for what the season holds."
Bucknell has been training in earnest for the shortened season since Dec. 14.
"I'm very pleased and happy with the guys we have here training," Wirnsberger said. "We have 23 guys. They have fantastic attitudes, and have been very positive. We're as ready as we're going to be."
The Bison have matches scheduled for seven of the next eight Sundays, but that is it until the postseason. The Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships are set for Feb. 26.
"I don't think it's much different," Wirnsberger said. "The only difference is we have a shorter season. Typically, once we get in January and February, we're only wrestling on the weekends.
"We want to limit our exposure, by only wrestling a limited number of teams. That allows us to stay as safe and healthy as possible. The primary goal is to get us to EIWAs and NCAAs safely."
Some of those Sundays won't be traditional dual meets. For example this Sunday, the Bison, Keydets and Sharks will each have 15 wrestlers compete, and Wirnsberger said he expected everyone to get between two and four matches in a jamboree or round-robin-style event.
The Bison went 9-3 in EIWA matches last season.
"Every season is different," Wirnsberger said. "We have a new set of guys and new leadership. It all starts with the senior class. Anytime we've had a good season since I've been here, we've had a really good senior class.
"We have that this year. They know how to prepare. They know how to respond, and they set an example for the young guys."
The Bison have 10 seniors on the roster.
"I'm expecting this group of seniors to perform at a high level," Wirnsberger said. "We had a great EIWAs last year, and a great dual-meet season. Our expectations are high. They have experience and big-time potential."
Wirnsberger said the example his older wrestlers set this season would be especially important.
"We have a very talented group of freshmen and sophomores," Wirnsberger said. "I'm excited to get in and see how they respond to competition, how they respond when things don't go well.
"We have three amazing freshmen, who were all Pennsylvania state champs, who should see time."
Those freshmen are Kurt Phipps (141 pounds), Austin Walley (184) and Dorian Crosby (285). Crosby — who Hartman called a 'ginormous bear' — went 47-1 last year as a senior at Erie Cathedral Prep, and handed Selinsgrove's Nate Schon his only two losses of the season.
"For these young guys, we expect big things, but it is a big jump from high school varsity to Division I wrestling, especially in a conference like the EIWA," Wirnsberger said. "We understand there's some development that needs to take place. The greatest thing about these guys is they're really competitive, which is how they won state titles. That's a great attribute to have, and Dorian has that."
Hartman said he's been impressed by what the freshmen have brought to the program so far.
"They bring a lot to the table attribute-wise," Hartman said. "They also add character to the team we have and the culture we have. ... I love those guys. They're really kind-hearted people."
Hartman is expected to lead the Bison after being the runner-up at EIWAs each of the last two seasons.
"Consistency is what I see from Zach Hartman," Wirnsberger said. "He's a complete lifestyle guy, through and through, from how he approaches academics, to the athletic arena, to his social life. He always makes the right choices. He's a fantastic example. His weight control and diet are spot-on, as is his leadership.
"He doesn't just speak it; he lives it."
Hartman said in some he ways he was thankful for those losses.
"It's a bittersweet thing," Hartman said. "I've been runner-up at EIWAs twice, but each time I lost, I learned something valuable."
So, he spent a lot of time during the extended offseason trying to apply those lessons so he's ready for this season.
"Especially with the initial quarantine in March, I had a lot of time to sit down and pinpoint stuff I had to work on, on and off the mat," Hartman said. "Those little weaknesses, or kinks in the armor, I spent a lot of time working on that and trying to prepare my body.
"Once you get into the mindset of preparing your body, you form little habits. Then it becomes a lifestyle and helps you maximize performance."
Hartman is after an EIWA championship, but, for now, he's mostly looking forward to competing.
"In a year that's been full of surprises, you could say, I'm just happy to be out there and battle with my brothers from the team," Hartman said. "I'm just grateful to be able to wrestle at a time like this."