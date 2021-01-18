The Daily Item
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Zach Hartman went 2-0, and Darren Miller scored his first career victory over a nationally ranked opponent as Bucknell dropped a pair of duals to West Virginia and No. 19 Oklahoma on Sunday.
The Bison (0-2 overall) opened with a 29-3 loss to the host Mountaineers (3-1). Eight of the 10 bouts were decided by four or fewer points, including three by two or fewer.
Bucknell then fell to the Sooners (1-1) and their six ranked grapplers, 29-9.
Hartman, who entered the dual ranked ninth by both Intermat and FloWrestling at 165 pounds, was sharp in two decisions. First, he downed West Virginia’s Peyton Hall, FloWrestling’s 24th-ranked grappler, 5-2. He scored a reversal before the second-period buzzer to take a 4-2 lead. Against Oklahoma’s Jake Stiles, Hartman won with a solid 8-3 decision.
Miller knocked off Oklahoma’s Tony Madrigal, who was ranked 11th by Intermat, 4-1. Miller used a first-period takedown, a second-period escape, and the riding time point to stun Madrigal at 133.
The Bison’s Brandon Seidman (125) dropped a hard-fought 11-8 decision to No. 17 Killian Cardinale of West Virginia, then staked the Bison an early 3-0 lead with a 5-3 decision over Oklahoma’s Tommy Hoskins.
West Virginia 29, Bucknell 3
125: Killian Cardinale (WV) dec. Brandon Seidman 11-8; 133: Joey Thomas (WV) dec. Jakob Campbell 4-3 (TB-1); 141: Jeffrey Boyd (WV) dec. Kurt Phipps 8-6; 149: Brayden Roberts (WV) dec. Logan Sanom 4-0; 157: Caleb Dowling (WV) dec. Nick Delp 6-2; 165: Zach Hartman (B) dec. Peyton Hall 5-2; 174: Scott Joll (WV) dec. Frankie Guida, Jr. 9-6; 184: Anthony Carman (WV) dec. Sam Barnes 4-2; 197: Noah Adams (WV) tech. fall Luke Niemeyer 17-1 (7:00); 285: Michael Wolfgram (WV) dec. Dorian Crosby 7-2.
No. 19 Oklahoma 29, Bucknell 9
125: Brandon Seidman (B) dec. Tommy Hoskins 5-3; 133: Darren Miller (B) dec. Tony Madrigal 4-1; 141: Dom Demas (O) major dec. Kurt Phipps 16-5; 149: Mitch Moore (O) pinned Logan Sanom 0:25; 157: Justin Thomas (O) dec. Nick Delp 7-5; 165: Zach Hartman (B) dec. Jake Stiles 8-3; 174: Anthony Mantanona (O) dec. Frankie Guida, Jr. 6-2; 184: Darrien Roberts (O) dec. Sam Barnes 4-3; 197: Jake Woodley (O) maj. dec. Mason McCready 16-5; 285: Josh Heindselman (O) pinned Dorian Crosby 4:40.
Other matches
141: David Campbell (B) dec. Caleb Rea (WV), 6-4; 149: Liam Lusher (WV) dec. Matthew Kolonia (B), 10-6; 149: Matthew Kolonia (B) pinned Cam Picklo (O), 2:02; 157: Walker Heard (WV) dec. Jack Mulay (B), 6-1.