BLOOMSBURG — Paulie Hartwig III christened Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway on Thursday night with a win in the circuit’s first Short Track Super Series 602 Modifieds appearance of the season.
It was the 12-year-old Hartwig’s fourth win of the year, but his first-ever STSS-sanctioned victory on the heels of an Asphalt Modified win over the weekend.
Also Thursday, Tim Buckwalter was a winner in the SpeedSTR feature, his second in a row. Kevin Doud extended a string of no repeat winners in the four-cylinders, while Andrew Turpin won the Slingshots.
Dylan Madsen dashed to the front of the 602 Modifieds main, followed by Mike Loney, Hartwig, Joe Toth and Matt Yoder. As Madsen continued to set the pace, Hartwig moved into second with a hard-charging Carter Crooker closing ground.
Madsen had a three-quarter-second lead when he slammed the second turn wall on Lap 11, allowing Hartwig to slip underneath for the lead. Almost simultaneously, the yellow flag flew for a car spinning on the backstretch. With Madsen still running, and having been scored the lap leader, he was put back in front.
In the double-file restart, Hartwig tried to get by on the outside but soon shifted down low to his preferred line and regained the lead.
Hartwig won the $1,500 first prize by 1.2 seconds over ninth-starting Brandon Edgar, Madsen, one-time winner Toth, and Kevin Olenick.
“I tried to get around (Madsen) up top,” Hartwig said. “I couldn’t get a lane, so I came back down low to get by him.”
The Modified heats were won by Loney, Madsen, Matt Yoder and Toth. Ralph Mele won the consolation.
Briggs Danner blasted to the front of the SpeedSTR feature from his second-row starting spot, followed by TJ Mayberry, Buckwalter, Alex Bright and Mike Bednar.
Danner, who has been fast all season, looked like a sure winner until something happened to his racer on Lap 9. Danner slowed as Buckwalter and Bright shot past him.
Buckwalter went on to beat Bright by 1.33 seconds. One-time winner Bednar, Jeff Bubori and Gavin Danner rounded out the top five.
“Our season started bad. I’d like to thank Earl (Fellin) for sticking with us,” Buckwalter said. “It’s too bad Briggs dropped out because it was going to be a heck of a finish. I kept running higher and higher in (turns) three and four, and was flying off the turn.
“The track was really great tonight. Look at my tires — not a mark on them. We’ll take them home, wash them up, and bolt them on the next time we’re here.”
Bednar and Buckwalter took the SpeedSTR heats.