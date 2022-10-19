CATAWISSA — Daniel Hartzell's goal at the 6:33 mark of the first half stood up for Danville in a 1-0 win over Southern Columbia in a Heartland Athletic Conference boys soccer crossover Wednesday.
The Ironmen (14-4), currently second in the District 4 Class 2A power rankings, got three saves from Evan Haas to shut out the host Tigers.
Danville had a 7-3 advantage in shots and a 6-2 edge in corner kicks.
Ethan Reed made four saves for Southern (6-9-1), which sits seventh in Class A.
Danville 1, Southern Columbia 0
First half
D-Daniel Hartzell, 6:33
Shots: D 7-3. Corners: D 6-2. Saves: Danville 3 (Evan Haas); Southern Columbia 4 (Ethan Reed).