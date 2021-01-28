By Elton Hayes
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State dipped into the Ivy League for its fifth and latest transfer addition in former Harvard offensive lineman Eric Wilson.
Wilson, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound guard didn’t play last season as the Ivy League canceled all athletic competitions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He prepped at Benilde-St. Margaret’s High in Minnetrista, Minnesota, and was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.
“A lot can happen in a few months, especially in 2020. Unexpected changes have led me to commit to Penn State where I will play for the Nittany Lions as a grad transfer next year,” Wilson tweeted on Wednesday. “Looking forward to getting to Happy Valley.”
Wilson logged playing time in two games for the Crimson as a freshman before playing all 10 of Harvard’s games in 2018. Wilson earned second-team All-Ivy League honors from the conference and college football insider Phil Steele in 2019.
Entering the 2020 season, Wilson was tabbed as a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation’s NFF William V. Campbell Trophy, “given to the American college football player with the best combination of academics, community service, and on-field performance.”
The Nittany Lions have turned to the transfer portal to address some team needs heading into the 2021 season. Including Wilson, Penn State added running back Josh Lovett (Baylor), defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo (Duke), defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (Temple) and defensive back John Dixon (South Carolina) since the regular season concluded.