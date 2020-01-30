DANVILLE — Dante Harward and Jagger Dressler combined to scored 49 points Wednesday night to lead Danville past Shamokin 71-57 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball.
“It was intense,” Harward said. “Definitely intense. Jagger and I took it upon ourselves to carry the load.”
The Ironmen (12-6) made 10 3-pointers, and used a 14-2 second quarter run to grab a 10-point halftime lead.
Dressler did not play in the first meeting between the two teams, a one-point Shamokin win.
“I guess they didn’t know Jagger could shoot as well as he could,” Danville coach Lenny Smith said. “And if the word’s not out on Dante, it will be soon. Dante can shoot it from anywhere.”
The Indians (14-4) started out well, and didn’t trail in the first quarter. Danville mustered only four field goals over the first eight minutes, but they were all treys.
“I wouldn’t say they were giving us the 3s,” Harward said. “We just took really good shots.”
Dressler opened the second quarter with his third 3-pointer, which tied the game, and Danville led from there.
“They hit some tough shots,” said Shamokin coach Chris Zimmerman. “You have to give a ton of credit to Danville. They hit all those 3-pointers, it felt like they made 40 (of them).”
Danville opened up a 42-28 advantage in the third quarter. Shamokin made a quick seven-point spurt to pull within 42-35, but Harward swished a 3-pointer for a 45-35 lead.
“We can knock down perimeter shots with the best of them in this area,” Smith said.
Shamokin pulled within 53-47 in the fourth quarter, but got no closer.
“There were a couple rebounds we missed that might have helped us get it to four, three or even a two-point game,” Zimmerman said.
Mason Filarski led Shamokin with 15 points, all in the second half, with Brent Reed adding 10 of his 14 after halftime and Joe Masser chipping in 10 for the Indians in defeat.
Harward sank five 3-pointers for the game, finishing with a game-high 25 points. Dressler added 22, sinking four 3s.
“This game was the sign of a team maturing,” Smith said. “We have a lot of firepower out there when everybody is playing well, and I thought it was a great team win.”
DANVILLE 71, SHAMOKIN 57
Shamokin (14-4) 57
Joe Masser 5 0-1 10; Aaron Frasch 1 0-0 2; Matt Schiccatano 2 1-3 5; Joey Tarr 1 0-0 3; Mason Filarski 4 4-4 15; Colin Seedor 3 0-0 8; Brent Reed 6 0-1 14. Totals 22 5-9 57.
3-point goals: Filarski 3, Seedor 2, Reed 2, Tarr.
Did not score: None.
Danville (12-6) 71
KJ Riley 1 3-5 5; Jagger Dressler 8 2-2 22; Carson Persing 2 0-0 4; Dante Harward 10 0-0 25; Mavin James 2 4-4 8; Jack Smith 2 0-0 5. Totals 26 9-10 71.
3-point goals: Harward 5, Dressler 4, Smith.
Did not score: Mitch VandenHeuvel, Colton Sidler.
Score by quarters
Shamokin`15`10`15`17 — 57
Danville`12`23`16`20 — 71