DANVILLE — Jagger Dresser couldn't believe how much space Athens gave his teammate Dante Harward behind the 3-point arc.
"It's crazy when they do that," Dressler exclaimed when Harward was asked about it Tuesday night at Whitey McCloskey Center.
It was a perfectly reasonable question as Harward knocked down six 3s on his way to 33 points. Dressler added 31 points on his variety of drives and 3s as the Ironmen raced past Athens, 86-39, to advance to the District 4 Class 4A championship game for the third straight season.
"It's confidence. I practiced that shot so many times in the offseason. I knew my shooting would be big this year," Harward said. "I take advantage of it, when I have to."
"Whoever has the hot hand, we just have to let him keep going," Dressler said. "It could be any of one us on a given night."
Danville (15-1) will face Mifflinburg (17-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the District 4 Class 4A championship game at Williamsport High School. The teams met just once this season because conference games canceled by the three-week COVID shutdown on Dec. 9 did not have to rescheduled. Danville won that game 51-49 on Jan. 20.
Danville, which never trailed Tuesday, led 9-6 early in the first quarter when Harward and Dressler both caught fire. Harward had eight points, and Dressler had five in a 13-0 run that saw the Ironmen open a 22-6 lead with 1:00 left in the first quarter.
JJ Babcock kept the Wildcats close for most of the second quarter, scoring 13 of his team-high 16 points in the third quarter. Babcock's 3-pointer, and a drive by Mason Lister, had Athens back within 27-15.
This time it was Dressler and Harward with a little of senior Brady Hill sprinkled in off the bench. Harward and Dressler again combined for 13 points, while Hill added five of his own as Danville used a 17-2 run to take a 43-19 lead on Harward's 3-pointer with 2:19 left in the first half.
Danville played at a high level on both ends in the victory. The Ironmen forced 19 turnovers in the first three quarters of the game and never let the Wildcats get going offensively in the game.
Though it's their third straight trip to the district championship game, this group of Ironmen has just one title. Heavy favorites in last year's final, they couldn't overcome a slow start in a loss to Montoursville.
Early in the second quarter Tuesday, when a teammate didn't hustle after a loose ball, Harward or Dressler both made it clear they needed more effort to win a district title.
"I think of it, now any game you lose you go home. We need to hustle every single play," Dressler said. "That's how we are going to win a championship."
"Not to call out one player, but it's all of us," Harward added. "It's the loose balls; it's crisp passes; it's everything. That's how you win a title. It's all we've been talking about for the last year (about the district championship loss to Montoursville). We're not going to let what happened last year repeat itself."
Dressler finished with seven rebounds and four assists. K.J. Riley and Hill each finished with seven points. Zach Gordon had four steals.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A SEMIFINAL
DANVILLE 86, ATHENS 39
Athens (14-10) 39
Tucker Brown 1 4-4 6; Mason Lister 3 0-0 6; JJ Babcock 6 1-2 16; Nalen Carling 1 0-0 2; Troy Pritchard 3 3-3 9; Ryan Thompson 0 0-1 0. Totals 14 8-10 39.
3-point goals: Babcock 3.
Did not score: Chris Mitchell, James Benninger-Jones, John Smith, Lucas Kraft.
Danville (15-1) 86
KJ Riley 3 0-0 7; Jagger Dressler 11 6-8 31; Zach Gordon 1 0-0 2; Dante Harward 12 3-3 33; Aiden Witkor 1 0-1 2; Brady Hill 3 1-1 7; Charlie Betz 1 0-0 2; Carson Persing 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 10-13 86.
3-point goals: Harward 6, Dressler 3, Riley.
Did not score: Connor Kozick, Mason Raup, Dameon White, Cade Cush.
Score by quarters
Athens`8`17`8`6 — 39
Danville`24`26`15`21 — 86