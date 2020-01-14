DANVILLE — Dante Harward scored 13 of his game-high 16 points as Danville dominated the first half on its way to a 71-31 win over Southern Columbia in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover boys basketball Monday.
The Ironmen (7-5) led 40-6 at halftime. Jagger Dressler added 12 points, and Colton Sidler and Carson Persing each scored 11 for Danville.
Ronnie Zsido led the Tigers (2-9) with seven points.
Danville 71,
Southern Columbia 31
Southern Columbia (2-9) 31
Liam Klebon 2 1-2 6, Joey Szuler 1 0-0 3, Jake Rose 1 0-0 2, Jake Davis 1 1-2 3, Jason Yeick 1 0-0 2, Ronnie Zsido 2 3-4 7, Ian Huntington 1 1-2 3, Braeden Wisloski 2 1-2 5. Totals 11 7-12 31.
3-point goals: Klebon, Szuler.
Did not score: Owen Sosnoski, Conner Gallagher, Kaiden Carl.
Danville (7-5) 71
Colton Sidler 4 2-3 11, Jack Smith 1 0-0 2, K.J. Riley 1 0-0 3, Jagger Dressler 5 0-0 12, Dante Harward 5 3-3 16, Mitch Vanden Heuvel 0 0-2 0, Aiden Wiktor 1 0-0 2, Charlie Betz 1 1-1 3, Connor Kozick 0 0-2 0, Carson Persing 4 0-0 11, Dawson Follmer 0 2-2 2, Zach Gordon 2 0-0 4, Mason Raup 2 0-0 5. Totals 26 8-13 71.
3-point goals: Harward 3, Persing 3, Dressler 2, Sidler, Riley, Raup.
Did not score: Brady Hill.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 2 4 13 12 — 31
Danville 15 25 17 14 — 71
JV: Danville, 58-37. High scorer: D, Hill 11.
n Warrior Run 74,
Midd-West 47
MIDDLEBURG — Kade Anzulavich and Ahmahd Keyes combined for 32 points to lead the Defenders to the HAC crossover win.
Warrior Run (5-5) led 32-11 at halftime.
The Mustangs (4-7) were led by Riley Lantz, who scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Warrior Run 74, Midd-West 47
Warrior Run (5-5) 74
Logan Confer 0 1-2 1, Denver Beachel 3 0-0 7, Mason Sheesley 1 2-2 5, Gabe Hogan 1 0-0 3, Ethan Hartman 2 2-2 6, Ahmahd Keyes 6 2-2 15, Nathan Axtman 1 0-2 2, Kade Anzulavich 7 2-2 17, Tyler Pick 4 1-1 9, Cain Walters 0 1-2 1, AJ Bieber 4 0-0 8. Totals 29 11-15 74.
3-point goals: Beachel, Sheesley, Hogan, Keyes, Anzulavich.
Did not score: Nasir Berry, Coltin Pentycofe.
Midd-West (4-7) 47
Braedon Reid 2 2-2 7, Riley Lantz 5 4-6 16, Cordell Hostetler 0 1-2 1, Carter Knepp 2 2-2 7, Griffen Paige 0 2-2 2, Andrew Oldt 3 0-0 7, Isaac Hummel 3 1-3 7. Totals 15 12-17 47.
3-point goals: Lantz 2, Reid, Knepp, Oldt.
Did not score: Hunter Wolfley.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 14 18 24 18 — 74
Midd-West 5 6 16 20 — 47
n Greenwood 47, Halifax 41
MILLERSTOWN — Greenwood knocked down 11 of 12 foul shots in the fourth quarter to hold off Halifax in a battle of TVL division leaders.
Greenwood, which won its fifth straght TVL game, improves to 9-4 overall, 7-2 TVL. Avery Morder led way with 15 points for Greenwood.
Nate Blasick (20) and Corey Attivo (15) combined for 35 of Halifax’s 41 points. Halifax is now 8-4, 5-3.
Greenwood 47, Halifax 41
Halifax (8-4) 41
Judah Miller 2 0-0 4; Wyatt Miller 1 0-0 2; Nathan Blasick 8 2-2 20; Corey Attivo 6 0-0 15. Totals 17 2-2 41.
3-point goals: Attivo 3, Blasick 2.
Did not score: Nathan Berger, Nick Maulfair, Zack Stoneroad, Caden Funk.
Greenwood (9-4) 47
Avery Morder 5 3-4 15; Thomas Pyle 3 2-2 9; Tyler Sherman 0 6-6 6; Brennan Miller 2 2-2 6; Aaron Bollinger 1 2-2 4; Kody Shoop 0 1-2 1; Steven Watts 3 0-2 6. Totals 14 16-20 47.
3-point goals: Morder 2, Pyle.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Halifax 7 8 17 9 — 41
Greenwood 18 6 8 15 — 47
JV: Greenwood, 33-29, OT.
n Montoursville 46,
Shikellamy 42
SUNBURY — The Braves trailed by 10 at the break, rallied to within two early in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell in the HAC-crossover contest.
Davis Marshall had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Nate Lucanio finished with 10 points for Shikellamy (6-6). Jacob Hernandez had a game-high 14 rebounds.
Josh Burger had 16 points to lead the Warriors (9-1).
Montoursville 46, Shikellamy 42
Montoursville (9-1) 46
Josh Burger 5 5-6 16; Isaiah Fenner 2 0-0 5; Brandon Good 1 0-0 2; Peyton Mussina 3 0-1 8; Hunter Shearer 3 0-1 7; Jake Simms 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 5-8 46.
3-point goals: Mussina 2, Burger, Fenner, Shearer.
Did not score: none.
Shikellamy (6-6) 42
Chad Blasius 1 0-0 2; Jacob Hernandez 1 2-4 4; Nate Luciano 4 0-0 10; Davis Marshall 6 2-2 15; John Peifer 4 0-0 9; Dylan Stevens 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-6 42.
3-point goals: Luciano 2, Marshall, Peifer.
Did not score: Nate Minnier, Jarod VanKirk.
Score by quarters
Montoursville 14 14 2 16 — 46
Shikellamy 11 7 7 17 — 42
JV: Montoursville, 47-46. High scorers, Shik, Mason Deitrich, 25.
n Juniata 42, East Juniata 41
COCOLAMUS — Jacob Condo knocked down two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the Indians defense held the Tigers to just two field goals in the final period to rally for the TVL win.
Jace White had 18 points, and Emmanuel O’Donnell added 11 points for Juniata (6-8 overall, 5-3 TVL).
Billy Dressler had 16 points to lead East Juniata (3-7, 3-5).
Juniata 42, East Juniata 41
Juniata (6-8) 42
Jacob Condo 2 2-4 8; GG Ortiz 1 0-2 2; Jamie Bailor 1 0-1 3; Jace White 6 5-7 18; Emmanuel O’Donnell 5 1-2 11. Totals 15 8-16 42.
3-point goals: Condo 2, Bailor, White.
Did not score: Jeff Zimmerman.
East Juniata (3-7) 41
Tanner Barth 2 4-4 9; Ethan Roe 2 0-0 5; Xavier Clement 1 1-2 4; Evan Reichenbach 2 3-5 7; Billy Dressler 7 0-0 16. Totals 14 8-11 41.
3-point goals: Dressler 2, Barth, Roe, Clement.
Did not score: Brody Powell, Logan Wagner, Andrew Hunter.
Score by quarters
Juniata 16 11 3 12 — 42
East Juniata 12 12 10 7 — 41
JV: Juniata, 30-26.
n Penns Valley 50,
Mifflinburg 45
SPRING MILLS — The Rams outscored the Wildcats 17-12 in the fourth quarter to turn a tie after three quarters into a nonleague win.
Mifflinburg (1-10) led 17-8 after the first quarter, and held a one-point lead at halftime. Dante Colon scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats.
Penns Valley (7-5) got a game-high 20 points from Zach Braucht.
Penns Valley 50, Mifflinburg 45
Mifflinburg (1-10) 45
Dylan Doebler 3 0-0 7, Seth Kline 3 0-3 8, Dante Colon 7 0-1 18, Rylee Stahl 0 0-2 0, Cannon Griffith 4 0-1 8, Jake Young 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 2-9 45.
3-point goals: Colon 4, Kline 2, Doebler.
Did not score: None.
Penns Valley (7-5) 50
Aaron Tobias 2 0-1 4, Zach Braucht 7 6-8 20, Logan Snyder 6 0-0 16, John Aston 2 0-1 4, Aidan Brinker 1 4-5 6. Totals 18 10-15 50.
3-point goals: Snyder 4.
Did not score: Caleb Narber, Aidan Culver.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 17 7 9 12 — 45
Penns Valley 8 15 10 17 — 50
n Upper Dauphin 69,
Line Mountain 44
ELIZABETHVILLE — Macklin Ayers scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Trojans to the Tri-Valley League victory.
Tyler Bradley scored 12 points for the Eagles (2-9), who trailed 20-10 after the first quarter.
Upper Dauphin 69,
Line Mountain 44
Line Mountain (2-9) 44
Brent Barwick 2 0-0 5, Riley Young 3 0-0 7, Rhett Klinger 3 1-2 8, Cameren Hunsberger 3 0-0 8, Maverick Bradigan 0 2-4 2, Tyler Bradley 5 2-6 12, Colton Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 5-11 44.
3-point goals: Hunsberger 2, Barwick, Young, Klinger.
Did not score: Jace Hackenburg, Travis Feese, Caden Lahr.
Upper Dauphin 69
Wise 4 3-4 14, Laskowski 2 0-0 4, Crabill 2 0-2 4, Bellis 1 1-2 3, Grow 1 0-0 3, Ayers 11 5-10 27, Snyder 0 0-2 0, Lentz 5 0-0 14. Totals 26 9-20 69.
3-point goals: Lentz 4, Wise 3, Grow.
Did not score: Stoner, Cziplicki, Kerwin, Troutman.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 10 12 9 13 — 44
Upper Dauphin 20 14 14 21 — 69
n Shenandoah Valley 43,
Lourdes Regional 36
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Red Raiders outscored the Blue Devils 10-0 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit they faced after three quarters.
Hunter Reed scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Lourdes Regional (2-11).
Owen Kosar scored a game-high 21 points for Shenandoah Valley.
Shenandoah Valley 43,
Lourdes Regional 36
Shenandoah Valley 43
Kaleb Maksimik 1 0-0 3, Joe Karvois 2 1-5 6, Owen Kosar 8 0-3 21, Nick Mikita 1 0-0 3, Joe Vevasis, Bobby Boris 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 2-10 43.
3-point goals: Kosar 5, Maksimik, Karvois, Mikita, Boris.
Did not score: None.
Lourdes Regional (2-11) 36
Casen Sandri 2 1-2 5, Nick deManicor 3 3-3 9, Hunter Reed 6 1-2 13, Chris Feudale 1 0-0 2, Maxwell Reiprish 2 0-0 4, Michael Keer 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 6-9 36.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Tyler Novak, Elliott Dobson, Joey Nguyen.
Score by quarters
Shenandoah Valley 9 13 21 0 — 43
Lourdes Regional 12 7 7 10 — 36
n Millersburg 69,
Susquenita 38
DUNCANNON — Christian Bingaman scored 22 points and Brant Bingaman added 20 for Millersburg in a Tri-Valley League rout.
Christian Bingaman added 10 rebounds, while Brant Bingaman pulled eight.
The Indians led 35-20 at halftime.