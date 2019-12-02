The Daily Item
WILLIAMSPORT — Freshman Dyson Harward — a Danville High graduate — had a school-record eight blocked shots, including two pivotal ones down the stretch, and the Lycoming College men’s basketball used an 18-point overtime to outlast rival Susquehanna, 79-70, in overtime on Sunday.
Harward finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight blocks, as he broke the record of seven blocks in a game set by Michael Rudy, also a Danville High graduate, against Penn College on Nov. 15, 2013. He swatted away his record-tying shot with 2:07 left with Susquehanna (4-3) holding a 59-54 lead.
Junior Darius Dangerfield got the rebound and found sophomore Matt Ilodigwe in transition for a 3-pointer.
Junior D’Yante Doughty tied the game with a pair of free throws with 1:08 left before Danny Frauenheim hit a pair in response with 49 seconds left. Freshman Mo Terry tied the game out of a timeout, though, with a layup and a block by Doughty on Susquehanna’s next possession guaranteed overtime.
Lycoming (5-1) took the lead in overtime off a pair of free throws from Doughty with 3:32 left before Harward blocked his eighth shot, which led to Doughty hitting a layup in transition. Dominic Dunn tied the game with a 3-pointer halfway through the period for Susquehanna, but Doughty responded with a layup before Terry hit a free throw, Ilodigwe canned a 3-pointer, and Dangerfield and Doughty hit layups to make it 76-66 with 44 seconds left.
Susquehanna cut the lead to six, but Lycoming closed the game out with three free throws to take just its second win over Susquehanna in eight meetings.
Five Warriors finished in double figures, led by 19 points, four rebounds and three assists from Dangerfield and 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks from Doughty. Ilodigwe finished with 13 points and two assists and Terry added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Mount Carmel graduate Donovan James, a freshman for the Warriors, had two points in five minutes.
Dominic Dunn had 16 points, eight rebounds to lead the River Hawks. Zachary Knecht added 12 points and nine boards. Mike Kempski had 10 points off the bench for Susquehanna.
Lycoming 79, Susquehanna 70, OT
Susquehanna (4-3)
Dominic Dunn 5-13 2-2 16; Zachary Knecht 5-11 2-2 12; Danny Frauenheim 2-10 4-5 9; Lukas Yurasits 2-13 2-6 7; Matt LaCorte 1-3 0-0 2; Mike Kempski 4-5 0-0 10; Bryce Butler 3-5 0-0 7; Jay Martin 2-4 0-1 4; Thomas Sampson 1-1 0-0 2; Joe’l Morris 0-1 1-2 1; Howie Rankine 0-0 0-0 0; Jack Van Syckle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 11-18 70.
Lycoming (5-1)
Darius Dangerfield 7-11 2-4 19; Matt Ilodigwe 4-10 2-2 13; Dyson Harward 4-6 3-4 12; Mo Terry 3-7 4-6 10; Ryan Hollis 0-1 0-0 0; D’Yante Doughty 5-8 4-4 14; Luke Finkbeiner 2-5 0-0 5; DeAundre Manuel 2-4 0-1 4; Donovan James 0-2 2-2 2; Vimire Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0; A.J. MacKrey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 17-23 79.
Halftime: Lycoming, 28-22. 3-point goals: SU 9-29 (Dunn 4-9; Frauenheim 1-5; Yurasits 1-7; LaCorte 0-2; Kempski 2-3; Butler 1-1; Martin 0-1; Morris 0-1); Lycoming 8-20 (Dangerfield 3-4; Ilodigwe 3-6; Harward 1-2; Terry 0-1; Hollis 0-1; Doughty 0-1; Finkbeiner 1-3; Manuel 0-1; James 0-1). Rebounds: SU 38 (Knecht 9); Lycoming 37 (Harward 9). Assists: SU 16 (Knecht and Frauenheim 4 each); Lycoming 10 (Dangerfield and Doughty 3 each); Steals: SU 3 (Frauenheim 2); Lycoming 5 (Doughty 3). Blocks: SU 4 (Knecht 2); Lycoming 10 (Harward 8). Totals fouls: SU 23, Lycoming 17. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. A-120.