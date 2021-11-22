SELINSGROVE — Things don't look great right now for the Susquehanna men's basketball team.
In a vacuum, back-to-back home losses for a River Hawks team with NCAA Division III Tournament aspirations aren't ideal. However, as the final two games of four in a seven-day span, it's easy to understand why scoring was difficult to come by.
Danville High graduate Dyson Harward had a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds for Lycoming as the Warriors routed Susquehanna 75-56 on Monday night.
"We aren't playing well right now, and there are a variety of reasons," Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek said. "But first of all, Lycoming played well. They executed their game plan, and their kids played unselfishly."
The River Hawks (3-2) scored 87 and 90 points in wins last week over Lebanon Valley and Muhlenberg, respectively, before scoring just 56 points in each of consecutive home losses.
Marcinek pointed to two reasons for the River Hawks' struggles, both stemming from their hectic schedule over the last week. He tried to work Dominick Dunn and Quincy Haughton back into the rotation following injuries. Both have played more minutes in games than they've practiced with their teammates, according to Marcinek.
"Then we just have some other guys that are just out of gas. Our point guard, Danny Frauenheim, is one of the best I've ever had; the last two games, he's just had no spark," Marcinek said. "The schedule I put together was challenging, and there are a lot of good teams, but the four games between last Tuesday and (Monday), we were just overmatched by the schedule.
"The way we play, we need energy, and we need great legs, and we haven't had either the past two games."
Harward took advantage for Lycoming (4-2). The 6-foot-7 sophomore knocked down three 3-pointers in the opening 10:10 as the Warriors led by as many as 11 points in the first half.
Susquehanna got back into the game, helped by Dunn, who had eight of his 12 points off the bench, to help get the River Hawks back to 26-23 with 3:14 left in the first half.
However, Matt Ilodigwe knocked down a 3-pointer for Lycoming, and the Warriors led by eight at halftime.
That inability to get over the hump haunted the River Hawks to open the second half. Jay Martin converted a fastbreak layup, and Wes Simons scored inside for Susquehanna as it cut into the margin (36-32) at 1:48 into the second half.
That was the closest the River Hawks could get.
Lycoming went on a 17-5 spurt started by four straight points by Mo Terry. A Harward layup capped the run and gave the Warriors a 53-37 lead with 11:27 left.
"The shots we missed at the rim is what really hurt us. We were 15-of-42 (35.7 percent) from 2. These guys are better than that," Marcinek said. "We expended a lot of energy trying to get back, but we just couldn't put the ball in the basket enough times to get over the hump."
Lycoming led by as many as 21 in the second half as five different Warriors scored in double figures. Terry finished with 12 points, while Steven Hamilton added 11. Ilodigwe and Brendon Blackson each scored 10 points.
Lukas Yurasits finished with 16 points to lead the River Hawks (3-2), the only SU starter in double figures.
LYCOMING 75, SUSQUEHANNA 56
Lycoming (4-2)
Dyson Harward 7-10 2-3 19; Mo Terry 4-6 4-5 12; Steven Hamilton 5-8 1-3 11; Matt Ilodigwe 4-12 0-0 10; DeAundre Manuel 3-8 1-2 7; Brendon Blackson 3-8 2-2 10; Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz 3-4 0-0 6; D'Andre Edmond 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 10-15 75.
Susquehanna (3-2)
Lukas Yurasits 5-8 5-7 16; Wes Simons 4-10 0-0 8; Jay Martin 2-11 1-2 6; Howie Rankine 2-12 0-0 4; Danny Frauenheim 1-6 0-0 2; Dominic Dunn 4-9 2-2 12; Cooper Haberern 2-4 0-0 6; Jack Van Syckle 1-2 0-0 2; Steven Ressler 0-2 0-1 0; Thomas Sampson 0-2 0-0 0; Quincy Haughton 0-2 0-0 0; Isaiah Oluajayi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-67 8-12 56.
Halftime: Lycoming, 36-28. 3-point goals: Lycoming 7-18 (Harward 3-5; Terry 0-1; Ilodigwe 2-7; Blackson 2-5); SU 6-24 (Yurasits 1-2; Martin 1-5; Rankine 0-2; Frauenheim 0-3; Dunn 2-6; Haberbern 2-4; Ressler 0-1; Haughton 0-1). Rebounds: Lycoming 48 (Harward 14); SU 28 (Martin 6); Steals: Lycoming 6 (Harward 3); SU 12 (Yurasits, Rankine, Haberern, 3); Assists: Lycoming 15 (Hamilton, Ilodigwe, 5); SU 10 (Frauenheim 5); Turnovers: Lycoming 22, SU 11; Total fouls: Lycoming 13, SU 19. Technical fouls: None; A: 117