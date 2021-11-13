STATE COLLEGE — Michigan didn’t need running back Blake Corum.
With one-half of the potent Wolverines rushing duo out with an injury, Hassan Haskins picked up the bulk of the carries against the Nittany Lions.
He didn’t disappoint.
Haskins carried a career-high 30 times against Penn State as No. 6 Michigan earned a 21-17 road win to keep the Wolverines’ College Football Playoff hopes intact.
“I mean, he’s a really good player,” Penn State defensive tackle Arnold Ebiketie said of Haskins. “I think he does a great job being patient behind the blocks. He’s a really good player. You have to give him credit. He came out here and he had a good performance.”
Haskins entered Saturday with the third-most yards rushing in the Big Ten. He left Beaver Stadium with 156 more yards rushing and raised his total this season to 985 yards. Although he didn’t make it into the end zone, his 5-yards-per-carry average was more than enough.
Corum didn’t make the trip to State College after suffering an injury against Indiana last week.
For Michigan (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten), the win snapped a two-game losing streak against the Nittany Lions. Penn State (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten), meanwhile, suffered its fourth loss in its last five games. Penn State has dropped those four contests by an average of four-and-a-half points.
“The margin of error is small,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “You look at our side of the conference … maybe one of the better sides of a conference in college football. You can pick out four to six plays each game, and for most teams and most people, that’s going to determine your success.”
Penn State outgained Michigan, 145-15, in the first quarter behind early success with quarterback Sean Clifford. The third-year starter looked to be fully healthy a month after he was knocked out of the Iowa game with an undisclosed injury.
Clifford accounted for 116 of the Nittany Lions yard in the first quarter.
“He’s good in the passing game, but when he uses his legs, he’s dangerous, too,” Penn State running back Keyvone Lee said. “Either way, he’s a good weapon as far as passing and running.”
Michigan didn’t record its first first down until the 11-minute mark of the second quarter, but it found its groove on its third drive when the Wolverines pulled together a 15-play, 90-yard scoring drive that spanned 7:30.
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Roman Wilson to give the Wolverines their first points of the afternoon. McNamara was 5-of-6 passing for 78 yards on the drive.
Penn State’s defense netted a fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter to set the Nittany Lions’ offense up with first-and-10 from their 38-yard line. Penn State flipped the field on the second play of the ensuing possession as Clifford connected with Parker Washington for a 44-yard gain.
Stout kicked his second field goal of the game — a 52-yarder — with 31 seconds remaining in the second quarter. That cut the Nittany Lions’ deficit to 7-6 at halftime.
Washington posted a game-high 92 yards receiving on four catches.
Michigan gained 136 yards in the second quarter and held the football for 11:12.
The Wolverines’ second-quarter momentum spilled into the third. Michigan, on its first drive of the third period, posted three 12-yard plays and one of 25 yards. McNamara connected with Wilson for a 1-yard score, the duo’s second of the game, to give Michigan a 14-6 lead with 11:50 left in the third quarter.
Penn State punted twice and missed a field goal during its first three drives of the third quarter. On the fourth drive, the Nittany Lions went 53 yards to score. Facing fourth-and-goal from the Wolverines’ 2, Clifford threw a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Warren. Clifford connected with wide receiver Jahan Dotson on the 2-point try to tie the score at 14 with 7:35 remaining in the fourth.
Clifford finished with 205 yards and one touchdown on 23 completions. He attempted 43 passes.
Penn State’s defense extended its turnover streak to 16 games when McNamara fumbled after being sacked by Ebiketie. Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo recovered the loose football.
Stout booted a 31-yard field goal on the following possession to give the Nittany Lions a 17-14 lead.
The Wolverines responded by driving 75 yards on six plays. McNamara capped the drive with a 47-yard touchdown pass to tight end Erick All that put Michigan back ahead for good.
Michigan’s defensive end tandem of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo in the week ahead of the game received much praise from Penn State coach James Franklin and Nittany Lions players.
The pair lived up to expectations. Hutchinson tallied three sacks while Ojabo chipped in with two as the Wolverines defense sacked Clifford seven times.
“I thought for the most part we battled, but Sean got hit too many times,” Franklin said. “But those two defensive ends, you can make the argument maybe (they’re) the best combination of two defensive ends in the country.”