WEST MILTON — It was love at first race for Cody and Sierra Hauck.
After several years of racing go-karts, Cody entered the world of 270 microsprint racing, eventually settling into Greenwood Valley Action Track, near Millville. That is where he met 600 microsprint driver — and the future Mrs. Hauck — Sierra Weaver in 2013.
Cody moved up to 600s in 2015, and the two have been racing against each other ever since.
Sierra came by the love of racing naturally. Her father, Jeff Weaver, of Lock Haven, raced throughout the region, including Selinsgrove Speedway and Clinton County Raceway. Jeff retired from racing, but Sierra’s younger brother, Jeffrey, has carried on the tradition, racing 305 sprints as well as 600 and 270 micros.
Cody, 28, a 2013 Milton High School graduate, didn’t come from a racing family, but his dad, Mike, was a crew member for Tom Fogelman’s late model team.
“We went to Selinsgrove one night to watch the go-karts and my dad said, ‘Is that something you would want to do?’ and I said ‘Yeah’, so he bought me a cheap kart and we ran it for one year, in 2005,” Cody said.
After getting a new kart, Cody won the championship at Selinsgrove Raceway Park in 2006, his first full season, and again in ‘07 and ‘08.
Meanwhile, Sierra, 28, a graduate of Central Mountain High School, already entrenched in the racing scene, got her start in quarter-midgets, first at a former track near Robesonia, and later one in Phoenixville. Jeffrey, three years younger, followed in her footsteps, eventually.
“We went to practice at the Piper Airport parking lot (with quarter midgets) and my mom (Brenda) yelled at him because he got too close to the snowbank, and he didn’t get in the car for a year,” Sierra said.
Her dad had to convince him to get back into racing, Sierra said.
While cutting back on their racing schedules this season, Cody has two wins this year, both at Greenwood and both on the same night, which included a make-up event. He won the track championship in 2019 and again last season, and took second in ‘20 and ‘21.
Sierra, who has two feature wins at Greenwood and one at Clinton County, but none this year, finished second to her husband in points at Greenwood last year.
Ironically, it was Sierra who, late in the 2021 season, spoiled Cody’s shot at having a fifth Greenwood championship to his credit.
“I was racing with one of my buddies, and we were in a tough points battle, and she ran into me and took me out, and that ended it,” Cody recalled.
“I said, ‘OK — second is good enough,” he added.
Both Cody and Sierra, who live in West Milton, had the same reply when asked about their feelings about racing against one another.
Said Cody, “I don’t race her any different than I race anybody else. There’s a little give-and-take, but, for the most part, I’m just as competitive against her as I am with anybody else, and actually it’s the same on her end, too.”
Added Sierra, “We race each other hard, just like everybody else.”
Cody said it was nice to take some weeks off this season, rather than always dealing with the stress of points racing.
In addition to their full-time jobs — Sierra is a Licensed Practical Nurse with Sunset Staffing, of Sunbury, while her husband works for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Lewisburg — Sierra is studying to transition from LPN to Registered Nurse online through Excelsior University in Albany, N.Y. She also coaches her daughter’s travel soccer team, while Cody works on the race car on weeknights and attends soccer games and practices.
Another Hauck may be joining the family racing circle next year as their youngest, Emberly, can’t wait to race a go-kart and will be eligible next season after turning 5 in February.
“She has absolutely no fear,” Sierra said.
Meanwhile daughter Harper, 7, is engrossed in soccer and has no interest in racing. She plays for the North Union United Soccer Club in the NorCenPenn League.
Although not in a points battle, the rare double win at Greenwood earlier this month was a thrill for Cody.
“The first one (make-up) I started on the pole, and everybody was like ‘that’s a given.’ But you still have to go fast enough to stay there,” he said. “The second one, I started fifth and I had to pass cars — good cars. The thing about Greenwood is if you get 20 cars, 15 of those could win on any night. The competition in 600s is so stiff. And when you have 10 cars within a tenth of a second of each other, the competition level is tough.”
Perhaps even tougher than your wife wrecking you when you’re racing for a championship.